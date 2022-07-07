Stanford QB target Dylan Lonergan projected to commit to Alabama

While not many people realize, Stanford consistently produces NFL quarterbacks with names like Davis Mills (Texans), Kevin Hogan (Texans), and of course Andrew Luck (retired).

There is a good chance that they will have a third active quarterback in the NFL following this next college football season if all goes right for Tanner McKee. However, while adding another quarterback to the NFL is an accomplishment, there is no heir to the throne at the quarterback position for Stanford.

Assuming McKee declares after the season there is not a quarterback with experience waiting in the wings. Based on the roster right now, former three-star Ari Patu would be the next man up. He only has two appearances in his career that saw him go a combined 8-of-16 for a touchdown and interception.

The Cardinal are likely heavily focused on, or at least should be, recruiting the quarterback of the future. They had their sight's set on 2023 four-star Dylan Lonergan who will also play baseball at the next level, but may need to look at other recruits moving forward.

Stanford appeared to be squarely in the mix for Lonergan, being his last official visit after Alabama and South Carolina, but their efforts are beginning to look like they weren't enough. Lonergan has long been linked to Alabama, and his camp even expressed that Alabama already having a commit in four-star Eli Holstein did not discourage them.

That sentiment from early June is looking like it will prove to be true that they truly aren't worried about their already being a commit as Lonergan received a crystal ball in favor of Alabama from 247Sports' director of recruits, Steve Wiltfong. This comes after South Carolina was viewed as the favorite, and Lonergan decided to push his commitment back.

This is a pretty good indicator of where a recruitment stands, as getting "Fong'd" usually means the projected destination is correct.

If Lonergan does in fact commit to Alabama, it'll mean that every one of the five quarterbacks Stanford has offered in 2023 will have committed elsewhere.

His commitment date is July 12.