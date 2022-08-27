Skip to main content
WATCH: Stanford commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos makes fantastic interception in St. John Bosco's win over Allen

WATCH: Stanford commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos makes fantastic interception in St. John Bosco's win over Allen

The Cardinal appear to be getting a lockdown corner in Jshawn Fruasto-Ramos
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinal appear to be getting a lockdown corner in Jshawn Fruasto-Ramos

There is optimism surrounding Stanford's secondary ahead of the 2022 season, partially due to the fact that it is such a experienced group. 

Both corners and one safety are seniors, while Oklahoma transfer Patrick Fields is a grad transfer. This certainly bodes well for Stanford in the now, but they will need younger players who are ready to step in and fill the major voids left after the departures of players like Kyu Blue Kelly. 

The good news for Stanford is the fact that 2023 four-star defensive back commit and St. John Bosco product, Jsahwn Fruasto-Ramos, is an elite playmaker on defense. Frausto-Ramos displayed his elite coverage skills in the No. 1 ranked St. John Bosco's blowout win over Texas powerhouse Allen High School. 

In the first quarter with the game scoreless, a pass by four-star quarterback Mike Hawkins was tipped by his receiver, Frasuto-Ramos channeled his inner contortionists, and made the acrobatic catch for the interception. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Frausto-Ramos' interception was one of many plays that went the way for Bosco, who would go on to blow Allen out at home, 52-14. 

Their road trip continues in Week 2, as they are scheduled to play Oregon's Central Catholic at the University of Oregon's Autzen Stadium.

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

USA; During the Prep Gridiron: St. John Bosco Braves vs Allen Eagles football game at Eagle Stadium at Allen High School.
Recruiting

WATCH: Stanford commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos makes fantastic interception in St. John Bosco's win over Allen

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where Stanford ranks in 247Sports' Pac-12 power rankings

By Kevin Borba
Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) in action during the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Davis Mills flashes the arm strength in preseason victory of San Francisco 49ers

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

The Pac-12 is expected to add schools

By Kevin Borba
A general view of the Big Ten logo prior to the game between the Buffalo Bulls and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.
Football

How Notre Dame & the Pac-12 schools linked with the Big Ten stack up against other schools

By Kevin Borba
USATSI_13528681
Recruiting

Three-star EDGE Armel Mukam flips from Stanford to Notre Dame

By Kevin Borba
Spartanburg, South Carolina, US; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) on the field during training camp at Wofford College.
Cardinal in the NFL

Christian McCaffrey looking to prove himself in 2022

By Kevin Borba
Quarterback Arch Manning will be headed to Austin. Syndication The Daily Advertiser
Football

Texas commit Arch Manning draws Andrew Luck comparisons

By Kevin Borba