WATCH: Stanford commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos makes fantastic interception in St. John Bosco's win over Allen

There is optimism surrounding Stanford's secondary ahead of the 2022 season, partially due to the fact that it is such a experienced group.

Both corners and one safety are seniors, while Oklahoma transfer Patrick Fields is a grad transfer. This certainly bodes well for Stanford in the now, but they will need younger players who are ready to step in and fill the major voids left after the departures of players like Kyu Blue Kelly.

The good news for Stanford is the fact that 2023 four-star defensive back commit and St. John Bosco product, Jsahwn Fruasto-Ramos, is an elite playmaker on defense. Frausto-Ramos displayed his elite coverage skills in the No. 1 ranked St. John Bosco's blowout win over Texas powerhouse Allen High School.

In the first quarter with the game scoreless, a pass by four-star quarterback Mike Hawkins was tipped by his receiver, Frasuto-Ramos channeled his inner contortionists, and made the acrobatic catch for the interception.

Frausto-Ramos' interception was one of many plays that went the way for Bosco, who would go on to blow Allen out at home, 52-14.

Their road trip continues in Week 2, as they are scheduled to play Oregon's Central Catholic at the University of Oregon's Autzen Stadium.