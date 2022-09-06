WATCH: Stanford running back commit L.J. Martin takes on a whole defense

After being renowned for their running backs play for years, Stanford is in the process of looking for their next great back.

E.J. Smith is beginning to look like he has potential to be the next great one after his explosive debut as the starter against Colgate, but David Shaw and company are still in the process of building up the backfield of the future.

In doing so, they have landed two talented running back commits in four-star Sedrick Irvin Jr. and three-star L.J. Martin. The El Paso native, Martin, is making headlines after his strong showing in his most recent game against Coronado in which he helped lead Canutillo to their first victory of the year.

In total, Martin rushed 19 times for a whopping 258 rushing yards, and three touchdowns. However, there have been two plays making their rounds around the internet, as Martin showed off his speed but also his strength.

This may be a crazy thing to say, but that 84-yard touchdown was just a preview of what Martin brings to the table as he also showed how difficult it is for defenders to bring him down on this first down run.

Martin and Irvin will both be great additions to a Stanford backfield that appears to be very thin on depth at the moment. Canutillo and Martin will be on the road for their second straight game this week when they take on Austin High School.