Woodland softball superstar Marisa Bryson verbally commits to Stanford
After making a splash with Class of 2025 signees earlier this month, Stanford softball coach Jessica Allister is riding that wave of momentum towards the next group of future Cardinal.
Pioneer High School junior shortstop Marisa Bryson verbally committed Wednesday afternoon to continue her athletic career on the farm.
“I had gone to multiple Stanford softball camps and got to experience firsthand the positive team culture. I want to compete at the highest level and I think coach Allister and coach (Jessica) Merchant can push me to be the best,” Bryson told SI on Tuesday. “Stanford’s high academics combined with their athletics is second to none. I always knew how amazing the facilities were, but on my visit, I really got to see how beautiful the campus is.
“Best of all, I get to stay close to home where my family will be able to come watch me compete over the next four years.”
Before choosing Stanford, she made four other visits to Boise State, Michigan State, Minnesota and Purdue.
“It means a lot to me to wear ‘Stanford’ across my chest. It’s hard to put into words how excited I was to finally commit to Stanford,” Bryson explained. “I’ve dreamed of this day since I first hit a ball off the tee, picked out my first glove and watched my first college softball game. I always knew I wanted to be like the girls I watched on TV growing up and now I get to live out those dreams.”
Bryson is a two-sport athlete that has been on the Patriots varsity volleyball team for all three years. She is a multi-time Golden Empire League first team selection, twice on the diamond as an underclassman and in her junior year on the court.
As a freshman, Bryson finished first in six GEL offensive statistical categories: batting average (0.554), on-base percentage (0.642), slugging percentage (1.024), runs batted in (50), runs scored (45) and home runs (8). The following campaign, she got even better.
The Woodland, CA native ranked in the top six of every league stat this year. Bryson recorded a 0.554 BA (2nd), 13 HR (1st), 1.145 SLG (1st), 45 RBI (2nd), 47 runs (1st), 0.641 OBP (3rd), 13 stolen bases (tied 4th) and 0.980 fielding percentage (6th).
Bryson boasts a 4.29 grade point average. She is the second cousin of retired Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, the 2008 American League Most Valuable Player. Bryson’s older sister, Lauren, is entering her senior season as a first baseman for the Santa Clara Broncos.