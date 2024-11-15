Stanford softball officially signs seven class of 2025 recruits
A new era in the ACC has Stanford softball looking to make some noise in its new conference, and one way that they will do that is by bringing in some added talent. This week, seven Cardinal commits officially signed on and will join Stanford in time for the 2025-26 season as Addy Sheppard, Elena Krause, Jordana King, Sophia Jin, Anna Brewer, Adriana Callahan and Izzy Cacatian all are locked in and ready to go.
Jin, a current senior at San Ramon Valley High School in Danville, is the ultimate contact hitter as she dazzled last season after finishing with a .560 average with 15 RBI as she evolved into one of SRV’s most important players. A star at second base, Jin’s glove makes that side of the infield secure whenever she is out there as she is not afraid to get dirty. Leading the Wolves to a 13-12 finish in a tough East Bay league, Jin figures to play another big role before joining the Cardinal.
A Kingwood, Texas native, Sheppard’s ability to play pretty much any position on the infield makes her versatility one that the Cardinal will be happy to deploy. She also is a strong hitter who has not only power but also the ability to make contact. In her career, she has been a two-time 1st team All-District selection as well as winning the district 21-6A Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and the MVP in 2024. A strong defender as well, Sheppard is poised for greatness when she comes to The Farm.
From Pontiac Township High School in Pontiac, Illinois, Krause has been a star for the Indians since the start of her high school career, being named to the Illinois Coaches Association All-State 1st Team from 2022-2024 as well as being named her school’s MVP in all three of those seasons. As a junior last season, her heroics helped the Indians finish undefeated in their conference, eventually culminating in a state tournament championship. A pitcher and infielder, Krause will fit in nicely with the Cardinal.
Out of Garfield High School in Seattle, King is the 72nd ranked prospect according to Line Drive Softball and has dominated for the Bulldogs since her freshman season, winning the Garfield High School MVP for three consecutive seasons, from 2022-2024. As a junior last season, King hit .686 with 15 home runs and 60 RBI, also possessing a 1.333 slugging and a whopping 2.073 OPS. Her strong season earned her a spot on the Washington All-State First Team. In the field, she plays outfield where her .942 career fielding percentage proves how much of a five tool player she is.
The Cardinal got a lethal arm in Brewer, who has the ability to reach the upper 60s with a punishing down ball and with her strong ability to change speeds, she can create problems for batters. Through her three year high school career, Brewer has earned a bunch of accolades, including being named to the Tennessee Sport Writers Association All-State team in 2023 and 2024, a preseason Player of the Year nominee in 2024, a three time all-district selection as well as winning state in 2021 and 2022, while being a runner-up in 2023. Brewer will look to have a strong senior year before heading to The Farm in the fall of 2025.
An outfielder/utility player, Callahan hails from Franklin, Tennessee where at Page High School, she has been a two-time NFCA All-American as well as excelling in the classroom, being named a NFCA All-American Scholar Athlete. Last season, she hit .500 with nine home runs and 22 RBI, continuing to be a valuable piece to her team.
A California native, Cacatian was ranked the No. 19 player in the class of 2025 by Extra Innings and has starred for South Torrance High School. In her career, she was a three-time First Team All-Pioneer League selection as well as being named a two-time Offensive Player of the Year. A powerful right-handed bat who is exceptionally strong against lefties, Cacatian will be an important piece to the puzzle at Stanford while also looking to provide a strong glove at catcher.