Five Stanford Baseball Games Scheduled to be Televised
It is almost time for baseball season, and the Stanford Cardinal will be a team on a mission this year. After making the College World Series three seasons in a row, the Cardinal are coming off a disappointing final season in the Pac-12, failing to make the postseason tournament and finishing eighth in their conference.
With a new season approaching, the Cardinal will be eager to bounce back and will get the chance to showcase their new-look squad on national television multiple times in the spring.
This week it was revealed that five Stanford baseball games are slated to be nationally televised, with its two game road series against Virginia on March 27 and 28 kicking off their TV slate. The two games, which will occur as part of a Thursday/Friday series, will see the first game air on the ACC Network/ESPN, with the Friday matchup expected to air on ESPN2.
That series will take place in Charlottesville, Virginia with the first game scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. (PT) and the Friday game expected to begin at 10 a.m. (PT). Following Stanford's series against Virginia, the next games that will be broadcast on TV will be its three game series against Clemson. That series will take place from April 11-13, Friday-Sunday, in Clemson, South Carolina.
The Friday game against Clemson is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. (PT) and will air on ESPNU. The Saturday game will also begin at 3 p.m. and will air on the ACC Network/ESPN while the Sunday game will air on the ACC Network/ESPN as well, with first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m. (PT).
This season will be a pivotal one for the Cardinal, who are looking to defy expectations and be a major threat in the ACC. With a handful of new players expected to enter the mix and be major contributors, with Japanese import Rintaro Sasaki headlining that group, there is a lot of new talent on Stanford's roster that could be the recipe for success.
For Stanford head coach, David Esquer, he enters his eighth season in charge of the program since coming over from Cal, and has led the Cardinal to the postseason in every single season he has been there except for last season (2020's was canceled due to COVID).
Ending his tenure at Cal (2000-2017) with a 525-467-2 record and one College World Series appearance, he currently has a 248-125 record at Stanford with three Pac-12 regular season titles, a Pac-12 tournament title and three CWS appearances.
The Cardinal have been hard at work since the start of the new calendar year at getting ready for the season that lies ahead, and with their first game of the season on Feb. 14 on the road against Cal-State Fullerton, the focus will soon shift on getting the new campaign started on the right track.