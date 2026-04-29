Stanford Football Spring Practice: 3 Bold Takes For 2026

Over the last four weeks, Stanford football held its annual spring practice, giving the team its first chance to take the field together in preparation for another long and grueling fall.

Ready to return to the national spotlight and eventually became a perennial top-25 program once again, sweeping have enveloped the program. Led by first year head coach and former Stanford quarterback Tavita Pritchard, a new era on the Farm is here and the Cardinal are ready to embrace the program's bold new outlook.

With spring practice over, the next time the Cardinal will take the field all together for a practice will be for training camp in July/early August, where full preparation for Week 1 will commence. The Cardinal are entering this season with no expectations, not knowing what to expect under the new regime, while at the same time having a strong belief that something special can come out of this year.

The start of the season is still a few months away but after four weeks of Stanford practicing together as team under the new regime, here are three bold takes heading into the 2026 campaign.

Stanford will have a 1,000 receiver for the first time since 2023

Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (13) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Stanford's offense has struggled to reach the same heights that it did back in the 2010s, going 3-9 in each season from 2021 to 2024 and missing a bowl game for the last seven years. A lot of factors have contributed to the Cardinal's struggles offensively, but one glaring area of concern has been the performance at wide receiver over the last few years.

Last seeing a 1,000-yard pass catcher in 2023, with Elic Ayomanor surpassing that mark, the last two seasons have seen the Cardinal wide receivers struggle to make a true impact. Last year's leading receiver, CJ Williams, recorded only 749 yards. Williams was also selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars over the weekend in the NFL Draft.

But now, with a new quarterback and regime taking over the reins, the Cardinal are in a much better spot, while also having some key pieces set to return to the lineup. The most notable addition to the roster will be redshirt freshman JonAnthony Hall, who could be the most likely to get Stanford past 1,000 receiving yards in 2026.

Stanford's offense will continue to be a pro-style one, and with players on the roster fit for the scheme, things could look much different. If the Cardinal can get a 1,000 pass catcher this season, that will be a good sign for what's to come in the program's future.

Davis Warren is the quarterback that Stanford has longed for

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren (16) drops back to pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Everything starts at football's most important position, quarterback. Over the course of their history, the Cardinal have produced several high-profile quarterbacks such as Andrew Luck and John Elway as the two biggest names that have gone on to have massive amounts of success in the NFL.

Pritchard, who also played QB for the Cardinal, will have newcomer Davis Warren to work with.

Over the last several years, quarterback play has been a problem for Stanford, with inconsistent play and injuries forcing Stanford to play their hand. But this season things will be a lot different. Now, the Cardinal have a quarterback that could change their fortunes in the best way possible, bringing in former Michigan starter Davis Warren via the transfer portal.

Warren, a member of Michigan for the last five years, was the program's primary starter in 2024, starting nine games and going 6-3 while throwing for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns.

While he struggled at times, Warren showed promise overall and competed at a high level in the Big Ten. Coming to Stanford with both experience and leadership, he is the expected starter for 2026 and is set up to break out.

Given Pritchard's track record as a QB developer, Warren could surprise a lot of people and be the best quarterback Stanford has had since Tanner McKee.

Stanford Football Returns to a Bowl Game

Dec 31, 2018; El Paso, TX, United States; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw receives the Sun Bowl Trophy after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers 14-13 in the 85th edition of the Sun Bowl game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

For a program that went 3-9 in four straight years and is coming off of a 4-8 season, a bowl game seems like a long shot.

But the Cardinal have been locked in this offseason on turning things around, bringing in Pritchard to take over the program while hiring a staff around him full of NFL experience. And while you need the right players to win games, having a highly respected staff means that player development will reach a new level, and that they'll be getting the best out of the players on the roster.

Stanford faces a tough slate of games this season but this new coaching staff is not wavering, hard at work on building a winning culture that can be sustained for years to come. After showing growth at many points throughout last season, general manager Andrew Luck and Co. are eager to build off that.

At the conclusion of spring practice, coach Pritchard was very pleased with the way his players competed during these four weeks. Whether it was the offense or the defense that came out ahead on a given play, or a given day, that was still a win for the program overall, because they were all competing and making each other better through spring ball.

That approach could end up leading Stanford to a bowl game this season as the program finally appears to have a long-term direction.