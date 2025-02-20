Los Angeles Dodgers' Ohtani Says Stanford Star Has Better Swing
By now, it is no secret that the Stanford Cardinal have found a gem at first base in Rintaro Sasaki. Despite joining the team last season, the Japanese import did not play in any games, meaning that the anticipation for his debut was forced to linger for another year. But in 2025, Sasaki finally was able to showcase his skills to an American audience and so far, he is shattering expectations.
And maybe that has something to do with his longstanding relationship with Los Angeles Dodgers superstar and Japanese baseball legend, Shohei Ohtani.
Sasaki and Ohtani have known each other for years, and during a postgame interview with ESPN over the weekend, the interviewer who also is close with the Dodgers organization, told Sasaki that Ohtani proclaimed the Stanford first baseman had a better swing than the Dodgers' DH.
Sasaki's response however, added yet another layer of his superstar potential, showcasing just how humble he is even when seeing immense success.
Through Stanford's first four games, Sasaki is hitting .389 with eight RBI in 18 at-bats, getting seven hits while being walked twice and striking out three times. He has yet to hit a home run, but is still adjusting to the American style of play and could be due for one very soon. In the field, Sasaki has a .944 fielding percentage, recording two errors.
Sasaki is just one of the many talented freshman that the Cardinal have on their roster this season, joining players such as Charlie Bates and Tatum Marsh. While there are plenty of established veterans on the squad, the Cardinal have relied on their young stars early, with Sasaki, Marsh and Bates appearing in all four games during opening weekend.
Coming off of a down season in which they finished 22-33, the Cardinal went all in in putting together a win-now roster that can get the program back to the College World Series. Making three consecutive appearances in the CWS from 2021-2023, the talent on the team this season could very well bring back similar vibes and return the program to national prominence.
Sasaki will be a core piece to the puzzle this season, with the 6-foot, 275 pound infielder entering the spring with numerous accolades to his name, most notably the Baseball America Preseason National Freshman of the Year, the D1Baseball Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year and the Baseball America Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year.
He also made every major preseason top freshmen list, being ranked as high as No. 1 by Baseball America in its Top 25 Freshmen.
Expectations were certainly high for Sasaki heading into his first college campaign, but with everything that he has been able to show so far, it is easy to see what all the fuss was about and why he could be considered the next great baseball player to have come out of Stanford University.