Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki Decision Is a Risky Bet

The Dodgers have decided what to do with Roki Sasaki and the surprising decision carries a lot of risk.

On Wednesday, manager Dave Roberts announced Sasaki would be in L.A.’s rotation to begin the season. That decision comes after the 24-year-old righty followed up a rough rookie year with a disastrous showing in spring training.

Blake Snell won’t be ready for Opening Day as he recovers from a shoulder injury, while Gavin Stone is still progressing from his own shoulder issues. That has thinned out the Dodgers’ starting options a bit. Sasaki may have earned his spot out of necessity.

Still, given what we’ve seen from the Japanese phenom since he touched down in the U.S. last spring, handing him a rotation spot may not be the smartest move.

Sasaki was pretty terrible in three spring starts. In 6 2/3 innings, he allowed 10 runs on nine hits, while walking nine and striking out 10. Opponents hit .310 off of him, while he posted an ERA of 13.50 and a 2.70 WHIP. And it’s not like he had one disastrous early outing that masks progress. He allowed three or more runs and walked at least two in all three outings, and on Tuesday, surrendered four walks in 3 1/3 innings.

It has been a continuation of Sasaki’s confounding struggles from 2025.

Inside Roki Sasaki’s struggles

Sasaki’s first eight MLB appearances as a rookie in 2025 were starts and he struggled mightily with his control.

In those eight starts, he went 1-1 with a 4.72 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings. He also walked 22 batters and carried a 4.72 FIP. Of the 596 pitches he threw, only 349 went for strikes, and only 94 of them were strikes looking, while he only had 48 whiffs.

A right shoulder impingement saw him miss months of the season before returning out of the bullpen on September 24. He made two relief appearances to end the season, tossing two shutout innings and allowing one hit while striking out four and walking none. That looked like progress.

He continued to work out of the pen in the postseason and made nine appearances. He notched a 0.84 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP in 10 2/3 innings. He even had three playoff saves, and the Dodgers won every game he entered. But in those outings, he combined to walk five batters, while only striking out six. The location still wasn’t there.

Perhaps most alarming about Sasaki’s rookie season was that his arsenal simply wasn’t as good as advertised. His fastball averaged 94.6 mph but had a Stuff+ of 79. League average is 100. His slider checked in at 90, while his forkball was at 111. Overall, he had a Stuff+ of 91 and a Location+ of 92, well below where a pitcher with his talent level should be. Those issues have carried over to spring training this year.

When the Dodgers handed Sasaki a $6.5 million signing bonus last January, they were expecting an immediate impact. He was arguably the most-hyped pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg. So, what gives? Yes the shoulder injury may have held him back last season, but all accounts are that he’s healthy this season.

Sasaki will get a chance to prove himself in L.A’s starting rotation to open the season. If he can’t find his groove, it could kill his confidence. The Dodgers have other options to take his spot if that happens, but they risk burying their prized prospect.

Having Sasaki start the season as a starter is a huge gamble for the franchise.

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