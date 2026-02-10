Now at Shortstop, Stanford's Charlie Bates Could be Ready to Break Out

Remember the dominant local high schooler at Palo Alto High that led the Vikings to a top-25 spot in California as just a sophomore? That’s Charlie Bates, and he is now one season into his collegiate career at Stanford. And let me tell you, the potential he possesses is through the roof.

Last season, Bates showcased tons of his skills. His glove in the outfield provided a solid impact, and he showed tons of potential with the bat as well. That’s why this season, it’s time for Bates to take a big jump, cementing himself as an MLB prospect—albeit at a new position for 2026.

Bates’s numbers showcased a perfect young season to build off. While he was injured for a good chunk of the year, he started in all 25 of his games played, and went 24-for-89 (.270), hitting four doubles, three triples, and a home run.

He also circled the bases a fair amount, recording 18 runs scored. While these numbers don’t necessarily jump off the page, it’s immensely impressive for a freshman who played just 25 games.

Seven of his 24 hits going for extra bases show how Bates is not only a good contact hitter, but is able to find the gaps in the outfield.

Of his 97 plate appearances, 19 resulted in a strike out, giving him a 19.6% strikeout rate. Again, as a freshman, that is pretty solid work. Typically, youngsters struggle at the plate, resulting in an abundance in strikeouts as they learn the zone and adjust to the new level of play.

And it’s not just statistics that backup his overall play, it’s the eye test as well. You can see that Bates covers tons of ground in the field, often diving for catches or making big throws to second or the cutoff man. At the plate, Bates appears to be ahead of the curve for someone his age.

It’s important to note that last season in the outfield, Bates was a top outfielder. But did you know that it’s not even his natural position?

In high school, he played shortstop, which is clearly his primary position. After being a top-20 prospect in high school at short, he switched positions and still shined while not playing his primary position as a freshman. That takes heart, and more importantly selflessness. Bates is a team player, which is what the Cardinal need right now.

Good thing for Stanford fans, Bates is actually changing his position this offseason. Bates will play shortstop for the Cardinal in 2026, where he will feel the most comfortable, and truly shine on the biggest stage. While the fans will miss his diving plays in the outfield, his quick movement in the infield will be just as impressive.

It is Bates’ time to dominate this spring, and a jump in sophomore year production could not only mean a rise in draft stock for 2027, but also the Cardinal heading back to the NCAA Tournament, and potentially reaching Omaha for the first time in Bates’ young career.

