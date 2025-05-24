Stanford Athletics: Year in Review
With the Stanford baseball season officially ending in the ACC Tournament, the Stanford athletics year is officially over.
This year has been filled with many ups and downs. With the move to the ACC, some Stanford teams thrived, while others struggled with realignment. From national championships to let down seasons, things have been all over the place on the farm this year.
Let’s recap and take a look at the year that was Stanford sports.
Football
Football started the sports year on a poor note. Another 3-9 season went in the books, marking four years in a row that the Cardinal have finished with just three wins--well out of Bowl contention.
However, some great moments occurred throughout the season. The program racked up two key ranked wins against Syracuse and Louisville, for starters. This offseason, Frank Reich was named as the interim head coach, and Elic Ayomanor was drafted to the Tennessee Titans. These were some of the highlights for the program this past year.
There was also the addition of former Stanford legend Andrew Luck as the program's new GM.
Heading into 2025, there is cautious optimism that the football program may be ready to turn a corner and begin making its way back to the national stage.
Men’s Soccer
Men’s Soccer had a positive season where they finished with nine wins and had a solid year in the ACC in year one. The Cardinal reached the tournament and even got out of round one, where they took down California arch rival UC Santa Barbara in penalties. They'll be looking to build off this season headed into the fall.
Women’s Soccer
Women’s Soccer had a phenomenal season on The Farm, where they completely fit into a packed ACC. They finished with 16 wins, and reached the national semifinal before falling to Wake Forest. This program is always in the mix, and should remain there next season.
Men’s Basketball
Men’s Basketball had an incredibly successful year of college basketball. In year one with Kyle Smith as head coach, he led the Cardinal to a 21-14 record and the second round in the NIT. While they didn't quite qualify for the Madness, this was a huge positive step in year one under coach Smith.
To add, Maxime Raynaud had an incredible senior season and now looks like he will be selected in the first round, or potentially very early in the second. He entered the year as a potential draft prospect, and his season of double-doubles really put him on the map.
Women’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball struggled in year one after Tara Vanderveer. However, in one of the worst seasons in program history, the Cardinal still finished with a positive 16-15 record and reached the WBIT.
Not reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in decades was a bit surprising, but this program also showed a lot of promise moving forward, particularly with the emergence of Nunu Agara, who will be heading into her junior year.
The recruiting class for coach Paye is one of he best in the nation, and the Cardinal should be on the rise in a big way for the 2025-26 season.
Baseball
Coming off of a poor 2024 campaign, the baseball program looked to bring the Cardinal back to the College World Series. After a 15-3 start, Stanford looked like they were back.
However, a tough ACC stretch ruined their tournament hopes. The emergence of Rintaro Sasaki and Tatum Marsh became a massive storyline, while upperclassmen Trevor Haskins, Brady Reynolds, and Jimmy Nati contributed as leaders.
Stanford fell in the first round of the ACC Tournament, ending any hope at making the CWS. The program has some underclassmen that performed well this past season, which will hopefully lead to big steps forward in 2026.
Softball
With the renovations of Stanford softball’s field, the women competed at Stanford Stadium. They had a successful season in the ACC, and even broke the NCAA Softball attendance record in a rivalry game against Cal. After finishing just outside the regional hosts, they travelled to Eugene, Oregon, and almost took down the Ducks, but fell just one game short of advancing.
A few other notable teams that performed well were Women’s Water Polo and Sailing. Both squads won the national championship in their respective sports, extending the streak of national championships to 49 years in a row, by far the most in the entire nation.
Overall, Stanford athletics had a successful year. The Cardinal brought another national championship to The Farm, as well as some very successful teams, proving once and for all that the Stanford Cardinal are the best collegiate athletic program in the United States.