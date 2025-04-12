Stanford Baseball Falls Big to Clemson
Friday night proved to be a tough day for Stanford baseball. Facing No. 4 Clemson for the first of a three-game series, the Cardinal hit the road ready to roll but were unfortunately unable to come away with the win, falling 11-1 in game one.
In what was Joey Volchko's day to start, the righty struggled to get anything going, allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits, walking five and striking out five. The Tigers got on the board first, scoring two runs in the first inning, with Clemson DH Collin Priest hitting an RBI single to bring in the run and Jarren Purify scoring from third on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 Clemson.
The Tigers then added three more in the second and third innings, with one run scored in the second inning via an RBI groundout followed by a two-run home run in the third inning by left fielder Dominic Listi to make it 5-0 Clemson.
In the fourth, Stanford scored its only run of the game when Tatum Marsh hit a home run to right field, getting Stanford on the board. But in the bottom half of the fourth, Clemson made up for that run lost after shortstop Andrew Ciufo scored on a wild pitch to extend the Tigers lead to 6-1.
The sixth inning is where Clemson really took over. In what ended up being a five-run inning, center fielder Cam Cannarella started things off with an RBI double that scored two runs and gave Clemson an 8-1 lead. Purify then added another run later in the inning via an RBI single, extending the lead to 9-1 for the Tigers.
To cap things off, Priest then drove in Purify from second when he hit an RBI double to make it 10-1. Later on, third baseman Josh Paino was hit by a pitch with bases loaded, allowing Purify to score and giving Clemson the 11-1 win.
Taking the loss, Volchko drops to 2-2 on the season with the Cardinal extending their losing streak in a multi-game series to nine. But the Cardinal will have the chance to regroup and rebound when they return to action on Saturday for game two of the series. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. (PT).