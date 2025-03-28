Stanford Baseball Falls to Virginia in First Game of Series
The Cardinal are heading back to the drawing board. On Thursday night, the Stanford Cardinal (16-7, 5-5 ACC) hit the road to begin their series against Virginia, but unfortunately fell short of taking home game one, losing to the Cavaliers 11-8.
The Cardinal fell behind early, after a two-run single in the first inning by the Cavaliers gave them a 2-0 lead.
The Cardinal quickly responded, scoring three runs of their own in the second to take a 3-2 lead. In that inning, Brady Reynolds hit an RBI single to get the Cardinal on the board while Temo Becerra hit an RBI single as well. To end the big inning, Tatum Marsh hit a sac fly to score Reynolds from third.
It was all Virginia as in the fourth inning, as they were able to tie things up at 3-3 after an RBI single. Then in the fifth inning, a double from James Nunnallee brought in two more runs, making it 5-3 Cavaliers. But it was not until the sixth inning that the Cavaliers put the nail in the coffin for the win.
In what ended up being a five-run inning, seeing the Cavaliers up 10-3 by the end of it, an RBI double from Aidan Teel started it off, making it 6-3. Later on, Eric Becker hit a triple to score Teel from first, making it 7-3.
With Becker standing on third, a wild pitch later in the same inning allowed him to score, making it 8-3 Cavaliers. Designated hitter Chris Arroyo capped off the big inning with a two-run home run to extend the lead to 10-3 in favor of the Cavaliers.
The seventh inning saw the Cardinal respond with two runs of their own, getting a double from Ethan Hott to score Reynolds and make it 10-4 while Trevor Haskins hit a single later in the inning to bring in Hott, cutting Virginia's lead to 10-5.
Virginia scored its 11th and final run in the seventh inning when Henry Ford hit a double with two men on base, allowing Teel to score and making it 11-5 Cavaliers.
While the momentum was comfortably on Virginia's side, Stanford managed to score three more runs in the eighth inning thanks to an RBI single from Becerra, an RBI double from Hott and an RBI double from Marsh but it was not enough, with Virginia taking home the 11-8 win.
On the mound, Matt Scott started the game for the Cardinal, going 3.2 innings and allowing six hits and three runs while walking two and striking out three, but it was Trevor Moore that took the loss, allowing two runs and two walks while striking out one through 1.1 innings of work to fall to 1-1 on the season.
While losing the first game, the Cardinal still have time to win the series, with game two on Friday giving them the opportunity to even it. First pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 3 p.m. (PT).