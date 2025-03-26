Stanford Baseball Gets back in Win Column
Baseball is a tough sport, especially mentally. Rebounding after a tough loss the night before can be rough, but regrouping after a series sweep can be even harder.
Luckily for the Stanford Cardinal, getting swept by Cal over the weekend had little effect on them on Monday as the Cardinal got back into the win column by beating San Jose State 5-1 at Sunken Diamond.
Stanford took control from the very beginning, with Jimmy Nati starting the game off in the first inning with an RBI double to center field, bringing in Trevor Haskins, to make it 1-0 Cardinal. Then in the third, Brandon Larson walked with the bases loaded, allowing Haskins to come in to score, giving the Cardinal a 2-0 lead.
The next few innings saw Stanford hold onto its 2-0 lead, with good pitching and defense keeping San Jose State off the board.
Then came the bottom of the seventh inning, which ended up being a big one for the Cardinal that saw them score three runs and extend their lead to 5-0. It all started with Charlie Saum delivering on a big two RBI single that scored both Haskins and Tatum Marsh.
Later on in that same inning, with Nati standing on third base, Brady Reynolds hit a fly ball to center field, but luckily it was deep enough for Nati to score, adding onto the lead and giving the Cardinal a big cushion to work with. Despite the Spartans scoring in the eighth via a groundout that brought the runner in from third, it was not enough as the Cardinal were able to pull away with the convincing win.
On the mound, the Cardinal got a quality start from Nick Dugan, who gave up only four hits while striking out four batters in four innings of work, earning the win to improve to 2-0.
Ryan Speshyock then pitched two innings, striking out three while allowing a hit and a walk. Other pitchers for the Cardinal in the game include Toran O'Harran (one inning, one strikeout), Ty Uber (one inning, earned run, one hit, two strikeouts) and Ben Reimers (one inning, one strikeout).
Earning the win, the Cardinal improve to 16-6 on the season and earn a massive momentum boost ahead of a three-game road series against Virginia. Beginning with a 4 p.m. (PT) first pitch on Thursday, the Cardinal will play the Cavaliers on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.