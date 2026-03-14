Stanford Baseball Rallies Late, Salvaging Some ACC Revenge

On Tuesday morning across the country, Stanford basketball lost to Pitt in the opening round of the ACC tournament, which likely destroyed their hopes of competing in the NCAA tournament next week. On Friday, the Cardinal baseball team earned a sliver of revenge for The Farm, coming back against Pitt late to earn a 9-7 victory, and handing the Panthers just their fourth loss of the season.

Pitt jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Trey Fenderson singled home Lorenzo Carrier from second to give the Panthers an early edge. That score would remain until the bottom of the fourth, when the Cardinal would hang three on grad student David Leslie (5 2/3 IP, 6 hits, 3 ER, BB, 6 K's).

All three came on a home run from right fielder Brady Reynolds on the first pitch of the at-bat. He said after the game that with guys in scoring position he was just looking to do damage.

"Their pitching staff throws a lot of strikes and don't really walk a bunch of guys. Just trying to be aggressive early. [He] threw a changeup that kind of hung up over the plate. Thought it was a good pitch to swing at, and luckily put a ball out over the centerfield fence."

Pitt answered right back in the top of the fifth with another single run, and would re-take the lead, 4-3, in the top of the seventh. But that is when the Cardinal bats came to life.

Big seventh inning leads Stanford to win

After Luke Lavin singled to begin the inning, Tatum Marsh flew out and Rintaro Sasaki struck out to give Pitt a pair of outs with a runner on first. That's when Daniel McAuliff walked the next two batters, loading the bases before giving way to a new pitcher.

With Mikey Gray on the bump, JJ Moran greeted him with a two-run single to give the Cardinal back the lead at 5-4. Moran then swiped second to continue to apply the pressure on Gray, and it worked. Jimmy Nati homered to deep left for his fifth home run of the season, adding three more to Stanford's lead and making it 8-4 at that point.

Stanford would load the bases again in the bottom of the eighth on a single, an error and an intentional walk for Sasaki. Brock Sell drew the bases loaded base on balls, which tacked on another run to their lead, making it 9-4. Sell had come in as a defensive replacement in the top half of the inning, playing left field after starter Teddy Tokheim was lifted.

Stanford shaky in the ninth

Stanford brought in Mike Erspamer in the top of the eighth inning after one runner reached, and he retired the three Pitt batters he faced to get out of the inning quickly. Erspamer began the top of the ninth, but immediately ran into trouble, walking AJ Nessler and giving up a single to Caden Dulin, putting runners at first and second.

Erspamer was lifted for Colt Peterson, who promptly surrendered a three-run shot to Lorenzo Carrier, bringing the score to 9-7. That would end up being the final, as Peterson slammed the door to retire the next three he faced.

Manager David Esquer said after the game, "I thought Colt, even though he gave up the big swing to Carrier, showed a lot of poise. He got the next three guys out. He didn't make it worse. That was big."

Nick Duggan started the game for the Cardinal and did not figure into the decision. He went five innings, gave up seven hits and two earned runs, walked a pair, struck out five, and added two wild pitches. He tossed 93 pitches (54 strikes).

Stanford and Pitt will resume their series on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 p.m. (PDT).

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