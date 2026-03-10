What Went Wrong in Stanford's ACC Tournament Loss to Pitt

Over the weekend Stanford ignited hopes on The Farm of the men's basketball program making the NCAA tournament for the first time in over a decade. With a loss on Tuesday, in the first game of the ACC tournament, those hopes appear to have been dashed.

Projected to need at least two wins in the conference tourney in order to qualify for the main course next week, Stanford was in the first-round matchup with Pitt until the final buzzer, but ultimately came up short on a tip-in play with 0.7 seconds left that provided the Panthers with a 64-63 win.

With 26 seconds left, Okorie took a high screen and used it to glide to the basket for a lay-in and a foul, which took Stanford from down two to up one after Okorie drained the free throw.

On the ensuing play, Damarco Minor took a three with 14 seconds still left on the clock. The rebound was batted around, went into the backcourt, and eventually as the play settled, it looked like trouble.

How many times have we seen broken down plays in the tournament turn into buzzer beating shots? Often enough that when the play broke down, it seemed like bad news. After another missed shot, Pitt won on the tip in down low in the paint.

That is the play that will stick with Stanford fans as their names are inevitably called for the NIT instead of March Madness, but the real reason they lost the game happened over the course of the entire contest.

Why Stanford fell short

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Kyle Smith reacts in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ebuka Okorie was held in check for the most part, with the Cardinal having a hard time getting him the ball throughout the game. He ended up with 14 points and three turnovers, and had a shadow guarding him the entire game. It was an excellent job by the Pitt defense.

Where the Cardinal really dropped the ball was just in their hustle on Tuesday. The Panthers were working extra hard for loose rebounds, moving with speed, and making things happen. With Okorie guarded like a glove, Stanford didn't have that same movement on either side of the ball.

The one stat that told the entire story of the game was each team's second-chance points. Pitt ended up with 25, while Stanford finished with just seven. That's a hustle stat, and the Cardinal were clearly out-hustled.

Pitt also hoisted up 66 shots to Stanford's 52, so despite the Cardinal shooting 48% from the field compared to 42% for the Panthers, that gap in shot attempts was just too large. Those extra shots were provided by Pitt's hustle too.

When you couple those second-chance points with Stanford committing eight turnovers in the first half that helped Pitt to a 12-0 lead in points off turnovers, it was the Cardinal just not playing hard or clean that kept the Panthers in this game long enough for them to be in the position they were for that final possession.

This was not Stanford's best game by any means, but at the same time they were still in it until the very end, despite these huge flaws in their performance on one Tuesday afternoon. The program is still firmly pointed in the right direction with Kyle Smith as coach, because it had been awhile before the Cardinal faithful even had a reason to care about basketball games late in the season.

After back-to-back 20+ win season, Smith has provided Stanford fans a reason to at least care, which is the first step in building a winner. Next year, the goal will be to not leave it up to the conference tournament to solidify their spot in March Madness.

