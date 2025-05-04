Stanford Baseball Splits First Two Games Against Boston College
Hitting the road to take on Boston College this weekend, the Stanford Cardinal were on a mission to get some momentum back, with some recent struggles plaguing their season. And so far, the Cardinal (23-20, 8-18 ACC) are 1-1 on the weekend, taking home a 2-0 win on Friday before losing 6-2 on Saturday.
In the third inning of Friday's game, the Cardinal got on the board when Trevor Haskins hit an RBI single to left field, scoring Ethan Hott. After a few innings of scoreless baseball, Charlie Saum brought in Stanford's second and final run of the game in the sixth when he doubled down the left field line to score Temo Becerra.
Earning the win on the mound for Stanford was Joey Volchko, who allowed two hits while walking three and striking out six through six innings of work. He improves to 3-3 on the season. Aidan Keenan got the save, striking out seven while allowing only one hit through three innings of work.
Saturday however, was a much different story. While Stanford got on the board first to take a 1-0 lead in the second after Saum hit an RBI single, Boston College took a 2-1 lead in the third when a ground ball to third base allowed the chance for two runs to score. In the fourth, Stanford tied it up when JJ Moran hit a solo home run to left field, making it a 2-2 game.
Then came the full Boston College takeover. Starting with an RBI single in the sixth to retake the lead and make it 3-2, Boston College fully got the the momentum, extending their lead to 5-2 in the seventh on a two RBI double followed by an RBI single later that same inning to make it 6-2. With Stanford unable to come back, Boston College was able to take home the 6-2 victory.
Ty Uber started the game for Stanford, pitching four innings and allowing two hits, two runs and a walk while striking out two. Ryan Speshyock took the loss, allowing three hits and a run on three strikeouts through two innings of work. He drops to 1-1.
With a win and a loss, the Cardinal will look to take the series in Sunday's rubber match, so that they can return home with momentum ahead of the stretch run of the season. After the series against Boston College, the Cardinal will head to Santa Clara on Tuesday to take on the Santa Clara Broncos. First pitch will be at 6:05 p.m. (PT).