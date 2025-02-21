Stanford Freshman Zoe Prystajko Tosses No-No Against UC Davis
The Stanford Cardinal softball team entered Thursday 9-0 on the season and ranked No. 18 in the nation. In the first game of a double-header against UC Davis, freshman Zoe Prystajko owned the circle, tossing a no-hitter in Stanford's 9-0 run-rule victory over UC Davis.
This was Stanford's third win over UC Davis in the past week, and in those three games they have outscored the Mustangs 36-6, and all three have been limited to five frames.
Prystajko’s first career no-hitter was the 35th in program history, and the first by a Stanford pitcher since Regan Krause did it on March 29, 2023 at Cal State Fullerton. The Huntington Beach, Calif. native struck out three and allowed just one runner to reach base on an error. She also went out and tossed another 1.2 innings of no-hit ball in the second game against Arizona.
Her final line: 5 IP, 0 hits, 3 strikeouts. Six outs came on fly balls, five on the ground, and she needed just 62 pitches (43 strikes) to reach the record books. On the season she has a 2.62 ERA with a 0.78 WHIP.
Offensively, junior Taryn Kern led the charge, batting leadoff and starting the game at second. She went 2-for-3 in this one with two home runs, four RBI, and a pair of runs scored. One of those home runs was to lead off the game, extending her season-opening hitting streak to 10 games.
Junior shortstop River Mahler and Joie Economides each added a long ball in this one, with both of them also bringing home two runs.
In the second game of the day, the previously unbeaten Kylie Chung (4-1) was in the circle for Stanford, and she went 3.1 innings, giving up five hits and four earned, walking three and striking out one. She was able to keep Arizona on the ground for the most part, with eight ground ball outs compared to just one fly out, but location eluded her this day. Just 42 of her 83 pitches were strikes.
Arizona was able to put single runs on the board in the second and third, before hanging two on Stanford in the fourth. The Cardinal were able to get themselves on the board in the seventh, when Allie Clements homered with two outs. This was her first home run of the season. Stanford dropped their first game of the season 4-1.
The loss drops Stanford to 10-1 on the season, but this is still the best start the program has gotten off to since they went 13-0 to begin the 2013 campaign.
While Stanford has been able to rack up wins at home the first two weeks, this weekend represents the first real test of the season thus far. Not only did they face No. 13 Arizona on Thursday, but the two teams will match up again on Sunday, February 23 at 10:30 a.m. (PT). That game is set to air on ESPN+.
Before the Cardinal get to that game, however, they will have a real chance at a measuring stick game, facing No. 1 ranked Texas today at 11 a.m. (PT). That game will be available on Flo College and will be played in Tuscon, Arizona at Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium.
In between those two contests will be a matchup with unranked Colorado State on Saturday from the same venue at 4:30 p.m. (PT). That game will also air on Flo College.