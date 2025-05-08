Stanford Hosts Grand Canyon for the Final Series of the Year
Stanford baseball has an opportunity to bounce back in their final home stint of the season. This weekend, the Cardinal host Grand Canyon for a non-conference weekend series. It is the last home series of the season for the Cardinal, and they are trying to go out with a bang.
The Lopes are entering the weekend 28-20, and 13-8 in Big West Conference play. Although the Lopes don’t have the best record, their resume is undeniable.
GCU has wins over No. 22 Arizona, No. 23 Nebraska, and a split two game stint vs No. 9 Oregon. Against unranked power five opponents they have looked great too, sweeping Texas Tech, taking three of four against Rutgers, and beating crosstown rival Arizona State.
Grand Canyon has undeniably been phenomenal this season, but have been a victim of consistency, similar to Stanford.
The Cardinal had a blazing 15-3 start, but have struggled to stay consistent throughout conference play, where they failed to meet expectations against the ACC in year one. Since their great start, they have been just 9-18 since, and have won just a single series, which was last weekend against Boston College.
Although both teams are struggling to make the tournament, there is no doubt that the teams are talented and well coached.
Going into the series, the Lopes look like the favorite on the road. Coming off a ranked win against Arizona, the Lopes are hot, and ready to take down the Cardinal. Stanford on the other hand, hasn’t been able to get hot, and a loss to Santa Clara earlier this week made things worse.
The Cardinal should take a game this weekend, but a series win would be pretty tough against a team with proven success against power five opponents. Regardless, it will be the last home series of the season, so Cardinal fans will be able to enjoy some final baseball games before the season ends and summer begins.