Stanford Moves Up to No. 17 in This Weeks' NFCA Softball Top 25
On Tuesday morning, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association released the new Softball Top 25, providing a ranking of the top 25 teams in Division I college softball.
Last week, the Stanford softball team was ranked at 18th in the country, sitting at 9-0 with wins in the Stanford Invitational and Cardinal Classic, both events hosted at Stanford Stadium.
Going into the following week, the Cardinal had a tall task on their shoulders: A trip down to Tucson, Arizona to face five Division I opponents, including three ranked in the top 25, and one at number one.
In game one, they took down UC Davis 9-0, courtesy to a big night by freshman Zoe Prystajko, who tossed a no-hitter against the Aggies. In the second game, they fell to the host, the Arizona Wildcats, who got their bats going just a bit more than the Cardinal, winning 4-1.
Game three was most notable, as they took down the number one team in the country, Texas, in a dominant 9-6 victory. They breezed by game four too, with a 10-2 win over Sacramento State. Finally, the Cardinal lost the final game, again to the hosts, Arizona.
Although the week wasn’t incredible, the victory over number one Texas was a statement win for the women, and although they lost to Arizona twice, they still sit at 12-2 on the season.
Stanford moved up one spot, becoming the No. 17 ranked team in the land. The Cardinal sit fourth in the ACC in terms of these rankings, as Duke (8), Florida State (9), and Virginia Tech (15) rank above them.
Stanford’s rival, Cal, sits just outside the rankings after receiving some votes, but not enough to join the rankings themselves.
Next week, Stanford goes on the road to play Georgia Tech in a three game series. The Yellow Jackets are 10-7, but have lost 3-6 in their last nine after a blazing 7-1 start. If they are able to win the series, or even sweep, look out for Stanford as they will keep climbing up the rankings and better their chances at a spot in Oklahoma City.