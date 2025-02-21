Stanford Softball Takes Down Previously Undefeated No. 1 Texas
Stanford just took down No.1 Texas.
This weekend Stanford’s softball team went south to Tucson, AZ, to play in the Hillenbrand invitational. In four days, the women are facing five teams: UC Davis, No. 13 Arizona, No. 1 Texas, Colorado State, and Arizona again.
Stanford split the first two games, as they beat U.C. Davis thanks to a no-hitter by freshman Zoe Prystajko, but then lost to Arizona later that day, 4-1.
On Friday afternoon, the Cardinal took down the top-seeded Longhorns, 9-5.
In the first inning, Stanford started hot, as they put up two quick runs off a home run from Allie Clements. However, the Longhorns kept it interesting, rallying for two runs of their own to pull even.
In the third, Clements continued to shine, as she hit another two-run bomb to give the Cardinal a 4-2 lead. The next two innings went well for Texas, as they were able to put two back on the board, tying the game yet again.
River Mahler singled in the sixth, bringing in a run and giving Stanford the lead. A few batters later, Joie Econemides blasted a three-run homer to essentially put the Longhorns to sleep. Late in the seventh, Joley Mitchell flew out, but brought in a run to bring the Longhorns closer.
Even so, Stanford was able to finish strong and pick up a program-defining victory.
The win was massive, as the Cardinal improved to 12-1 on the season, picking up a season-shaping victory. Texas entered the game undefeated at 11-0, while owning all 25 votes as the top team in the nation earlier this week. The Longhorns, who came off a National Championship appearance, had looked unstoppable.
But the Stanford Cardinal stopped them, and have proven that they can truly compete for a National Championship this season. This is the type of win that will draw national attention and bring a few more eyes to Stanford softball.
The Cardinal were also able to get payback from last season. Despite beating the Longhorns in late February, they lost when it mattered most. At the Women’s College World Series, the Cardinal lost 4-0, and then 1-0 in the National Semifinal. Stanford will be trying to make sure that history doesn't repeat itself this season.
The women are currently ranked at No. 20, but will surely move up with the win over Texas. They play Colorado State on Saturday before a rematch on Sunday against Arizona. A win could get them revenge, while also continuing to improve their record and ranking.