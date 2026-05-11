Stanford's David Esquer Reaches 300 Wins with Program

It has been a tough season for Stanford baseball, but even though the program fell well short of its goals this year, manager David Esquer enjoyed a full circle moment. On Sunday, the Cardinal beat NC State 9-5 to win the series while also securing Esquer his 300th win as Stanford's head coach.

An alumni of Stanford University and a former player on the baseball team, Esquer's 300th win is a crowning achievement for someone that has spent so many springs on a baseball diamond at Stanford.

Taking over as the Cardinal's head coach in 2018, Esquer succeeded his former coach, Mark Marquess — a two-time College World Series champion — and was tasked with keeping the Cardinal, one of the nation's most competitive programs, a top contender even through a rebuild.

In his first six seasons, minus the COVID-impacted 2020 campaign, Esquer led the Cardinal to the NCAA tournament five times, including three straight College World Series appearances from 2021-2023.

And even though recent seasons have seen Stanford take a major tumble, finishing with a sub-.500 record in conference play each of the last three years, Esquer's ability to develop talent and get the most out of his players has been crucial in the Cardinal continuing to land highly touted recruits.

Several of Esquer's players have gone on to be drafted into Major League Baseball, most recently 2023 first round pick Tommy Troy (Arizona Diamondbacks) and 2024 first rounder, Malcolm Moore (Texas Rangers).

Prior to his tenure at Stanford, Esquer served as the head coach at rival Cal for 18 seasons, leading the Golden Bears to five NCAA tournament appearances and a College World Series appearance in 2012.

Ending his Golden Bears tenure with a 525-467-2 record, third all-time in wins at Cal, Esquer stepped down to accept the head coaching position at Stanford after Marquess announced his retirement.

The Stanford shortstop from 1984-87, Esquer had a pivotal role on the Cardinal's 1987 College World Series championship team, hitting .350 with six RBI and earning All-Tournament team honors while also boosting his MLB stock in the process.

Spending three seasons in the minor leagues after he graduated from Stanford, Esquer ended his playing career in 1991 and got his start in coaching when he was hired by Marquess to serve as an assistant.

An assistant at Stanford through 1996, Esquer took a higher role at Pepperdine ahead of the '97 season, playing a much bigger role in recruiting as well as other duties, before taking the Cal job in 2000.