Can Tavita Pritchard Lead Stanford Back to a Bowl Game in 2026?

Officially in a new era led by first year head coach Tavita Pritchard and second year general manager, Andrew Luck, the Cardinal have high hopes for themselves this fall and are eager to return to being nationally relevant.

There is no bigger goal for Stanford football than returning to a bowl game for the first time since 2018. Enduring years of struggle, finishing 3-9 every season from 2021 to 2024 before going 4-8 last year, the Cardinal are ready to win-now and hope that the new regime is the group that can bring success on the gridiron back to the Farm.

As a member of a loaded ACC, making a bowl game will not be easy. The Cardinal look to have plenty of winnable games on their schedule this season, which makes a bowl berth an achievable goal in 2026.

Breaking Down Stanford's Path to Bowl Eligibility

White Stanford helmet with red lettering | Stanford Athletics / ISI Photos

This season, the Cardinal will face Hawaii, Miami, Duke, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Elon, NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Cal and SMU. The 2026 schedule will be a grueling one for Stanford, but some of those matchups are ones that the Cardinal absolutely should win.

Hawaii, a team that went 9-4 last season, is a program on the rise, but losing a lot of pieces and opening the season at Stanford makes this a game that the Cardinal should take. After a gut-punch loss to Hawaii on the road to start the 2025 campaign, the Cardinal will go into the game wanting revenge.

Miami, Duke and Georgia Tech could be games that Stanford remains competitive in, but with Miami coming off a national title game appearance and hungry for more, while Duke and Georgia Tech continue to rise under their regimes, the Cardinal may not have the pieces to pull off a win just yet.

The Cardinal then have to hit the road to face Wake Forest, a team that surprised many last season. While the Demon Deacons will field a roster filled with experienced players, they also have a lot of transfers coming in, and it's still unknown how that group will mesh together.

Even in the program's down years, the Cardinal managed to sneak away with wins against superior opponents. With the Demon Deacons roster searching for an identity, this is a game where the Cardinal could pull off an upset.

Notre Dame will be a tough test for Stanford, and given the Cardinal's lack of recent success against the Fightin' Irish, it will be hard to see them winning that one unless they can prove early on this season that they are legit.

But after the Notre Dame game, the Cardinal face an FCS school. Elon is an inferior opponent on paper that Stanford should beat, especially since the game is at home.

NC State the following week at home will be a tough game, but the Cardinal are a better team than they were when they last faced the Wolfpack in 2024, losing 59-28 on the road. Facing them at home this time, the Cardinal will be a different group under new leadership. This could turn into a coin flip game, and that's a flip Stanford will need to win for bowl eligibility.

Louisville, Virginia Tech and Cal on the road will be tough games, with Louisville and Virginia Tech potentially being very good programs this season, even with a coaching change in Blacksburg.

The Cardinal beat Louisville last time they played, 38-35 on the Farm in 2024. It was a big upset at the time, but this year Stanford will be looking to make it a tradition. While Stanford handled Cal last year on the Farm, they held a late lead against the Golden Bears in 2024 and let it slip right through their hands late, 24-21. Playing Cal on the road is no joke.

Overall, the Cardinal face a tough schedule in 2026, but the path to a bowl game is there. For a program that hasn't been to a bowl since 2018, finding any path that takes them through this gauntlet and to a bowl will be all the proof needed that Pritchard is the right hire.