Stanford Gymnastics Star Ana Barbosu Hit with Major Rules Violation

Stanford athletics have been in the spotlight for several reasons over the years, but in recent days, the Cardinal have received attention for all the wrong reasons.

In the midst of a dominant debut campaign for Stanford gymnastics, Romanian star Ana Barbosu's start to her college career was halted on Thursday after it was announced that she would be suspended indefinitely for doping allegations.

Officially charged by the International Testing Agency, the news of the doping allegations are not new, with Barbosu facing a suspension back in February for missing three anti-doping check-ins within a 12 month period — a violation under WADA rules that could possibly trigger a two-year ban.

While the story unfolded, Barbosu continued to compete and has put together a dominant freshman season with the Cardinal, winning the all-around title in her first-ever college event back in January, and earning ACC Newcomer of the Week as a result.

Now, with the International Testing Agency (ITA) formally charging Barbosu, she is not allowed to compete in events, but is taking her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and will have the opportunity to present explanations and evidence regarding her missing the anti-doping check-ins.

Stanford is taking over her defense case and covering the costs of her attorney, Howard Jacobs, who known for his work representing hundreds of athletes in cases of doping. The argument being used in Barbosu's favor is that she was on Stanford's campus during the time she was supposed to do the check-ins and that the reason she missed them was because of a location error, not evasion.

If Barbosu wins the case, she likely will be reinstated. But if she loses, she faces a ban. The question then would become whether her ban would be for one year or two.

While only 19 years old, Barbosu's gymnastics career is already very decorated. A member of the Romanian national team at the Paris Olympics, Barbosu won a bronze medal in the floor exercise — narrowly beating USA star Jordan Chiles.

Initially, Chiles won the bronze medal after a score inquiry but after the Romanian Gymnastics Federation appealed the decision of Chiles' win, Barbosu ended up winning the appeal and was awarded the bronze medal later that August in her hometown.

Barbosu's suspension is a tough blow for both her career and the Stanford program, but if she is able to win the case and avoid punishments, she will seize the opportunity and continue to add to her already impressive gymnastics resume.