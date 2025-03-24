Stanford's Tatum Marsh is a Star in the Making
Stanford Cardinal freshman Tatum Marsh has been on a tear to start his college career. In 17 games played, Marsh is hitting .346 with 18 hits, four doubles, two triples, and two home runs. He has also been hit by nine pitches, showing his ability to put his body on the line for his team.
But before Marsh was in college, he had to pick a school to further his academic and athletic career. Stanford Cardinal on SI spoke with Marsh recently about his decision to attend Stanford.
“I never really had a dream school,” Marsh said, “I didn’t really know much about college baseball when my recruiting process started, but that’s where Trevor Haskins went, and having a guy like that to talk to, learning about the family dynamic here and everything the program has to offer, it just made it a no-brainer choice.”
Haskins is a senior at Stanford, and is cousins as well as good friends with Marsh. They both played high school baseball at Valley Christian and now are playing at Stanford together.
When asked about playing under head coach David Esquer, Marsh said, “It’s the best. I can’t imagine a better coach in the country. Just the energy he brings, the vibes to practice every day. I’m super grateful to play for him.”
Referring to the incredible freshman class at Stanford, Marsh said “It’s great. I can’t wait to see this team mature, get better, and see more and more of us out there. It’s such a great group, it’s awesome.”
The class is headlined by three names: Rintaro Sasaki, Charlie Bates, and Tatum Marsh. All three have been some of the best freshmen in the entire ACC this season.
Finally, Marsh was asked about Stanford's goals this season. He was clear to mention Omaha. “Omaha’s the obvious one,” he said. “But we have to take it one at a time. Every time we step on the field, it is nameless and faceless opponents. It doesn’t matter who we play. We are just keeping our head down and grinding, but yeah, the main goal is Omaha.”
After back-to-back losses to unranked California, the Cardinal are now 15-5 on the season with a 5-3 record in the ACC. This is also Stanford's first series loss of the season, previously splitting a four-gamer with Xavier, and winning two-of-three against North Carolina, who was ranked No. 4 at the time.
Stanford and Cal will wrap up their series on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT). The game is set to air on ACC Network Extra.