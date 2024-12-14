Stanford softball releases 2025 schedule
A new era is officially underway for Stanford softball. In what will be the program’s first season as a member of the ACC, the Cardinal revealed their schedule for the 2025 season, including their first slate of games against ACC opponents.
For the upcoming campaign, the Cardinal will find themselves playing all of their home games in Stanford Stadium while they await the completion of their new state of the art stadium.
Coming off of two straight seasons of College World Series appearances, the Cardinal will play 28 home games, with their first matchup on February 6 vs. Long Beach State. In terms of ACC matchups, Syracuse, Clemson and Virginia will come to The Farm while over Easter, the Cardinal will face a familiar rival when the Cal Golden Bears come to town.
Below is the full schedule for Stanford for its 2025 campaign. Early bird tickets are available now through January 9. On January 10, season game ticket prices will increase while single game tickets will go on sale. When the new stadium opens for the 2026 season, season ticket members will have priority access as well as an invitation to a team meet-and-greet before the start of the season.
Home (*conference games)
2/6: vs. Long Beach State
2/7: vs. Seattle U
2/8: vs. Fresno State
2/8: vs. Seattle U
2/9: vs. Fresno State
2/14: vs. UC Davis
2/14: vs. UC Riverside
2/15: vs. Portland State
2/15: vs. UC Riverside
2/16: vs. UC Davis
3/7-3/9: vs. Syracuse*
3/13-3/14: vs. Cal Baptist
3/15-3/16: vs. Nevada
4/2: vs. Saint Mary’s
4/4-4/6: vs. Clemson*
4/17-4/19: vs. Cal*
4/25-4/27: vs. Virginia*
4/30: vs. Santa Clara
Road (*conference games)
2/20: vs. Arizona (at University of Arizona)
2/21: vs. Texas (at University of Arizona)
2/21: vs. UC Davis (at University of Arizona)
2/22: vs. Colorado State (at University of Arizona)
2/23: vs. Arizona (at University of Arizona)
2/28-3/2: vs. Georgia Tech*
3/21-3/23: vs. Notre Dame*
3/25: vs. Kentucky
3/28-3/30: vs. Virginia Tech*
4/11-4/13: vs. Boise State
4/15: vs. Pacific
4/22: vs. Sacramento State
5/2-5/4: Boston College*
5/7-5/10: ACC tournament