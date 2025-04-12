Stanford Softball Takes Home Big Win in Game One vs. Boise State
Pitching is the name of the game in a lot of situations. And on Friday night against Boise State, the Stanford Cardinal proved how good pitching can go a long way, taking home the 14-0 win in what was a two-hit masterclass from the Cardinal pitchers.
Behind a strong start from Zoe Prystajko, who earned the win to improve to 9-3, the Cardinal were able to make quick work of the Broncos and win the game via the mercy rule. Prystajko went three innings and allowed only two hits while walking one and striking out one.
After Prystajko's strong outing, Kylie Chung came in to finish things off and was equally as dominant, going the final two innings while not allowing a single hit, walk or baserunner of any kind, all while striking out two batters.
At the plate, Stanford wasted no time in getting things going, with Kyra Chan bringing in the game's first two runs in the very first inning when she hit a single to the pitcher, but after a throwing error with a couple of runners on, Jade Berry and Emily Jones were able to score to make it 2-0 Stanford.
In the third inning, with Jones standing on base, River Mahler hit a two-run home run to extend the Stanford lead to 4-0.
Later that same inning, Berry hit a solo home run to center field, making it 5-0 Stanford and giving them major control in the game. But the fourth inning proved to be what really propelled the Cardinal to victory, where the team scored nine runs.
It all started with an RBI double from Mahler to score Taryn Kern. Later on, with Mahler, Chan and Berry all on base, Sydney Boulaphinh hit a grand slam which really broke the game open and gave Stanford a 10-0 lead.
Chung then hit a home run of her own a few batters later, scoring Caelan Koch and extending the Stanford lead to 12-0. To cap off the big inning, Kern hit a solo homer to left-center, making it 13-0. In the fifth inning, Stanford scored its final run of the game to give it the 14-0 win, with Koch hitting an RBI single that scored Allison Morikawa from third.
The win is a massive momentum boost for the Cardinal, who improve to 27-8 (9-6 ACC) on the season. Taking the field again on Saturday, the Cardinal will look to keep things going and earn another win so that they can secure the series win before the finale on Sunday.