Stanford Football Bringing in Four-Star Recruit for Official Visit
The 2024 season is in full swing and while the Stanford Cardinal look to improve off of a 3-9 record from a year ago in their first season in the ACC, the hunt for talent continues on with the program constantly looking for pieces to add in the hopes of sustaining success deep into the future. That is why for the week two game against Cal Poly, Stanford is bringing in four-star recruit Dalen Penson for a visit.
Currently a senior at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia, Penson is currently a hard commit at Georgia Tech but with an offer from the Cardinal still on the table, he is still opting to come to Palo Alto, where he will take his official visit this weekend and see what the program has to offer.
Ranked No. 175 in the nation according to his 247Sports composite rating, Penson also has offers from programs such as Kentucky, Ball State, Duke, Indiana, Notre Dame, and Louisville among others. The Cardinal will face some stiff competition, but if Penson is able to put Stanford on his radar, it could go a long way for the rebuilding program looking to rise to the top in a fierce ACC.
A very versatile player, Penson was a huge part of Sandy Creek’s offense during his junior year, passing for 1,052 yards and throwing eight touchdowns and seven interceptions, all while dominating on the ground where he carried the ball 103 times for 814 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had five rushes that went for 100 or more yards.
Penson is a dual sport athlete, also competing in the triple jump. He was the Georgia AAA state champion as a sophomore, and took silver in the 110-meter hurdles.