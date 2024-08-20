Stanford football confirms game times and TV channels for more games
With the 2024 season kicking off in a matter of days, the time is now for teams to start to look ahead towards game preparation, getting ready to take on another team as the quest to reach the College Football Playoff begins. And while Stanford finishes its last week of training camp before beginning its game week routine ahead of the week one game against TCU, the rest of the schedule begins to sort itself out with more game times and TV channels being confirmed recently.
The opening game against TCU has been finalized for a while, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. pacific time at Stanford Stadium with the game being broadcast on ESPN to kick start the Cardinal’s era in the ACC. While the week two game against Cal Poly already had its 4 p.m. kickoff time confirmed, it was recently announced that the game would be first on Stanford’s schedule to be shown on the ACC Network while also being on ESPN+ for those who subscribe.
Additionally, three other games on the Cardinal’s schedule have released game times and broadcast networks as the team’s week three game at Syracuse is slated for a 4:30 p.m. pacific time and is scheduled to be shown on ESPN, while the October 12 game at Notre Dame has a 12:30 kickoff and will be shown on NBC, a network that Notre Dame has a signed contract with until 2029. Stanford’s final regular season game of the season at San Jose State, which is the Bill Walsh Legacy Game, has a 1 p.m. pacific kickoff and will be broadcast live on CBS.
As for the remaining seven games, the kickoff times and TV channels are still being hammered out for those but with the games that are already finalized, the excitement will build as a new football season begins and the goal of being the last team standing intensifies.