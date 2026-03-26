Stanford Football Continues Overhaul With New Hire

The new era of Stanford football is going all-in for this year. Since the hiring of new head coach Tavita Pritchard became official in November, changes have taken over the Cardinal football program.

From a whole new coaching staff joining the party to several new recruits and transfers coming in, it is safe to say that this is not the Stanford football from recent seasons. And this week, the Cardinal made yet another big hire for their football program, bringing in former Nevada Wolfpack Football general manager, Bobby Merritt.

Serving as the general manager for Nevada's football team since February 2025, Merritt comes to The Farm to serve as the director of college personnel. The hire, which has not yet been officially announced by the University or the football program, is set to happen soon, with Merritt stepping into his new role as soon as next week.

Merritt's hiring brings another staff member with deep rooted ties to the NFL level. A former scout for the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions, Merritt has also served in high ranking roles with other Power Four colleges, such as serving as the director of player personnel at the University of Houston, the director of scouting at Texas and the general manager for Rice football.

Merritt also has experience working in the CFL, serving as a regional scout for the Ottawa Redblacks, and the director of scouting/assistant general manager for the Edmonton Elks.

Merritt's impending hire gives Pritchard the ability to further strengthen the depth of NFL experience on Stanford's staff, which will hopefully make Stanford a much more attractive spot for top recruits looking for both a top notch education and the chance to play in the NFL themselves.

Pritchard, who returned to Stanford after serving multiple seasons as the quarterbacks coach for the NFL's Washington Commanders, is ready to turn Stanford into a hotbed for player development, and he's assembling the team around him to make that happen.

Bringing in several on-field assistants who have NFL experience, such as offensive coordinator Terry Heffernan, defensive coordinator Kris Richard, wide receivers coach Brian Bratton and special teams coordinator, Nate Kaczor, the Cardinal hope that translates to better results on the field than the last few seasons.

Finishing 4-8 last year under interim head coach Frank Reich, the Cardinal improved from four straight 3-9 seasons, but still showed that they have a long way to go in their rebuild.

Since taking over as the general manager, former Stanford and NFL quarterback Andrew Luck has brought new energy and life into the program, restoring confidence that the Cardinal can return to being a perennial top-25 program sometime in the near future.

Spring practice will soon begin for the Cardinal, and when it does, all eyes will be on Pritchard and his staff to see if they have what it takes to restore greatness to the gridiron on The Farm.

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