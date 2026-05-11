Stanford Football Adds Big Time Defensive Back to 2027 Recruiting Class

Stanford football continues to turn heads. Ushering in a new era led by first-year head coach Tavita Pritchard, the Cardinal are looking to return to the national spotlight and become a contender once again. Dealing with years of struggle, the Cardinal believe that this regime is the key for a return to national relevance.

It also seems like recruits are buying into what the Cardinal are selling. Signing multiple big name recruits this year, the Cardinal will enter 2026 with a new look and a revamped roster — one that they feel can bring immediate success to the gridiron.

While the focus remains fully on this year, the Cardinal are making sure to not forget about the future and beyond. Already assembling their 2027 recruiting class, the Cardinal have another crop of big-name players set to join the program next year. Over the weekend, the Cardinal added another star player to their 2027 class in three-star safety, Savoy Guidry.

Guidry's addition to the Farm

Guidry, the No. 29 ranked player in Louisiana, was highly touted as a recruit, receiving over 20 Division I offers from several notable programs including Houston, Kansas State, Colorado, Arizona State and Florida among others.

Excited for what Stanford is building under Pritchard and general manager Andrew Luck, combined with the elite level education, Guidry wasted no time and committed to the Cardinal program.

A driving force on the defensive side of the ball for Holy Cross High School in New Orleans, Guidry recorded 33 tackles, 15 pass breakups, three interceptions — one returned for a pick six — and five forced fumbles as a junior, proving his versatility and physicality all year long.

And even though Guidry could have chosen a more prominent football school, a visit to Stanford and his time with the staff persuaded him to begin his college career out West.

Upon committing, Guidry spoke to Rivals and explained why he chose Stanford over other offers, especially considering how some of those other programs are more set-up to win now.

"I’m excited to be a part of something special under coach (Tavita) Pritchard," Guidry told Rivals. "This is his first signing class as a head coach. Once I got to see the place in person and meet with the staff and players, I knew it was the place I wanted to be... I'm going to be set up for life."

But for Guidry, choosing a program to play for was not easy. He needed to make sure whichever program he chose fit all of his needs. Luckily, Stanford checked off multiple boxes, including when it came to how he could develop off the field into a well-rounded individual.

"For me, it wasn’t about the money or hype; I wanted to find a spot where I could be developed as a whole man and succeed outside of football," Guidry said.

"I also wanted to go to a spot where I can compete against the best athletes in the world, and still receive one of the highest educations possible."

Guidry's commitment makes it four players that the Cardinal have gotten commitments from for their 2027 class. If recent developments are any indications, Stanford could soon return to being a destination of high interest for more big-name recruits down the line in due time.