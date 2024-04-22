Stanford Pursuing Former Five-Star Duke Transfer Sean Stewart
The quest to build up his first roster as the head coach at Stanford continues for Kyle Smith.
He and the Cardinal have been active in the transfer portal, but are still looking for their first portal commitment. They were named a finalist for former Villanova and Washington State forward TJ Bamba, and according to a recent report are now after a former five-star.
As confirmed by League Ready, Stanford is one of the dozens of programs that is after Duke transfer and former five-star Sean Stewart.
In his lone season at Duke, he averaged 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 57% from the field in 33 games. As a recruit, 247Sports' Composite Rankings tabbed him as the No. 17 recruit in the country, and he was also a McDonald's All-American.
He has long been viewed as a high-caliber defender whose offensive game needs to be unlocked. Possibly something that Smith and Stanford can do if they were to land him. Other schools that have reached out to Stewart include Cal, Kentucky, Indiana, Miami, Georgetown and Michigan among others.