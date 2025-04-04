Former Stanford Women's Basketball Star Wins Defensive Player of the Year
For the first time since the 1980s, Stanford women's basketball did not participate in the Women's March Madness tournament, turning the page onto a new era after former head coach Tara VanDerveer retired.
But just because the Cardinal did not reach the expectations this season, does not mean that their former standouts aren't. One example is current UCLA star, Lauren Betts, who recently was announced as the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
In her second season for UCLA, Betts continued on her trajectory of dominance, firmly putting herself in the conversation of being one of the top players in the nation.
Averaging 20.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists, leading UCLA in both scoring and rebounding, Betts has been instrumental in UCLA being one of the top ranked teams this season-- even guiding the program to its first ever Final Four appearance.
But while she has been a force on the offense, her physicality and tenacity on defense has anchored the Bruins into being the nation's number one ranked defense. Known for her rebounding ability, Betts is also the type of player who can guard any opposing player, and is very keen at anticipating a play, as exemplified with her averaging 0.9 steals per game.
Born in Spain but moving to the United States when she was in grade school, Betts shined at Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado and evolved into a five-star prospect and one of the highest rated recruits in the nation.
Receiving offers from Stanford, Notre Dame, Oregon, UCLA, UConn and South Carolina, Betts signed with the Cardinal, where she spent her freshman season.
In her lone season on The Farm, Betts averaged 5.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists while coming off the bench for VanDerveer's Cardinal. But after struggling to get a lot of playing time and citing the need for a fresh start, Betts entered the portal and quickly landed at UCLA, where she immediately became the team's starting center.
Since arriving in L.A., Betts has appeared to reach her full potential, even being considered as a consensus top-five pick for the 2026 WNBA Draft. Betts recently revealed that she intends to return to UCLA for her senior season in 2025-26, wanting to finish what she started, as well as getting the chance to play with her sister, who is expected to be an incoming freshman on the team next season.
With UCLA one of the teams still alive in the NCAA tournament, a major target will be on their back as they prepare to take on UConn for a spot in the National Championship on Friday. Tip-off for the game will be at approximately 6 p.m. (PT) and will take place Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The game will air live on ESPN.