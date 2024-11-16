How to watch Stanford women's basketball vs. Indiana
So far, it is looking like the Kate Paye era on The Farm will generate the same success as before. Through the early part of the 2024-25 season, the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball team has started their season 4-0 and are back in the AP Top 25 after starting the campaign unranked, coming in at No. 24 in the latest poll.
But this next game may prove to be the first real test of the season, as in addition to it being the first road trip, it will be against a program that has been exceptionally dominant over the last handful of years in Indiana. Playing in Bloomington is never easy, and for a Cardinal team that has seen plenty of change, this matchup will be a great opportunity to really see what type of team they can be this year.
With tipoff coming up, here is everything you need to know about the game and some facts to know about the Hoosiers.
Game Information
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 11:00 a.m. (PT)
Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall; Bloomington, Indiana
How to watch: Fox Sports
Players to Watch for on Indiana
Sydney Parrish, G
Parrish can do it all. A key piece last season when the Hoosiers finished 26-6 and made an appearance in the Sweet Sixteen, Parrish has evolved into more of a two-way star, currently third on the Hoosiers in points per game (11.3) while leading the way in rebounds (8.0). Spending her first two seasons at Oregon as a reserve, Parrish came to Bloomington and quickly became a starter. Now in her final season, she is the center piece for this year’s team.
Yarden Garzon, G
Garzon’s growth continues this year as after averaging 11.7 points as a sophomore last season, she is currently averaging 15.3 points through the Hoosiers’ first three games, leading the team in offense as she evolves into even more of a veteran leader this year.
Her best game so far came against Harvard, where despite the Hoosiers losing 72-68 in overtime, Garzon played 42 minutes and scored 20 points. Along with Parrish, Garzon leads the offense and if the Hoosiers are hoping for a win, they will have to rely heavily on Garzon.
Lilly Meister, F
Over her first two seasons, Meister had a limited role off the bench, only starting one game prior to this year and averaging only 10.4 minutes per game as a sophomore. But since jumping into a starting role this season, Meister has provided a perfect combination of physicality on defense and being a good scorer on offense, not only averaging a career high 7.7 rebounds, but also averaging a career best 12.3 points per game.
Starting in all three of the team’s games thus far, Meister has already taken a massive leap forward and with still a lot of time left in the season, it will be interesting to see how much better she can get.
Five Fast Facts to Know - Indiana
- Under head coach Teri Moren, the Hoosiers have become a dominant force in college basketball, having been to the last four NCAA tournaments, with its best finish being an appearance in the Elite Eight in 2021. Last year, the Hoosiers finished ranked at No. 12 in both the AP and coaches poll.
- The biggest loss from last season that the Hoosiers had to deal with was the departure of former star Mackenzie Holmes. Starting her college career back in 2019, Holmes was a core player on the NCAA tournament teams and became one of the best players in the country during her five year college career. As a senior, she averaged 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists and earned numerous awards including being a First-team All-Big-Ten selection, a third-team AP All-American and being named a second team All-American by USBWA
- To start off this year, the Hoosiers are 1-2, beating Brown in their first game before falling in back-to-back games to Harvard and Butler, respectively. This is the first season since 2017-18 that the Hoosiers have started a season off with a losing record, beginning that campaign with an 8-12 record.
- The two biggest additions to the Hoosiers this season are guard Shay Ciezki, a transfer from Penn State, and forward Karoline Striplin, a transfer from Tennessee. Last season for the Nittany Lions, Ciezki started in 30 out of the team’s 35 games and averaged 11.5 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds. She earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors and Academic All-Big Ten honors for her performance on and off the floor last year. Striplin played a key role for Tennessee off the bench last season, and throughout her time there, where she averaged 14.4 points and 3.1 rebounds as a junior in 33 games. A part of three NCAA tournament teams with Tennessee, including two Sweet Sixteen trips, Striplin’s experience will come in handy in Bloomington this year
- In the preseason polls, the Hoosiers were predicted to finish fifth out of 18 in the Big Ten, with new members USC and UCLA predicted to finish first and second, respectively. Right ahead of the Hoosiers, at three and four, are Ohio State and Maryland.