Stanford Cardinal ACC Tournament Hub: Schedule, Bracket, Predictions

The postseason is here. After a long and grueling season, the Stanford Cardinal embark on the next chapter of the 2025-26 season, ready to begin their quest in the ACC postseason tournament.

Set to take place in Duluth, Georgia, the Cardinal face a tall task as one of the lowest seeded teams in the tournament, but will be looking to shock the world and earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Division I Women's Tournament. First, the Cardinal will need to play some grueling games to see if they have what it takes.

First up for the Cardinal is a game against Miami with the winner set to take on No. 5 seeded Notre Dame. Stanford, which finished 19-12 during the regular season, a three game improvement from last season.

They finished 13th in the conference this season with an 8-10 record in ACC play, but boasted a lot of young stars that will surely take a massive leap heading into next season including Lara Somfai, Alex Eschmeyer and Hailee Swain, among others.

The conference tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 4 with the first round of action followed by the second round on March 5, the quarterfinals on March 6, the semifinals on March 7 and the championship game on March 8.

Here is the full schedule, with the entire bracket available to look at here. All matchups, tip-off times and the overall tournament schedule are provided by the ACC website.

March 4-8, 2026

Gas South Arena • Duluth, Ga.

(All Times ET)

Wednesday, March 4 (First Round)

Game 1: No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 12 Miami, ACCN, 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 15 Wake Forest vs. No. 10 California, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 14 Florida State vs. No. 11 Georgia Tech, ACCN, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 (Second Round)

Game 4: No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 8 Virginia, ACCN, 11 a.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 7 Syracuse, ACCN, 5 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 6 Virginia Tech, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 6 (Quarterfinals)

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 1 Duke, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 4 NC State, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 2 Louisville, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. No. 3 North Carolina, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 (Semifinals)

Game 12: Winners Games 9 vs. 8, ESPN2, Noon

Game 13: Winners Games 11 vs. 10, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 (Championship)

Game 14: Winners Games 12 vs. 13, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Predictions for Stanford in ACC tournament

Entering as the No. 13 seed, the Cardinal are not expected to go far in the tournament, with the top teams in Duke, Louisville and North Carolina being the favorites to make it to the finish line.

But, as is the case with every postseason, anything can happen. If Stanford plays its best basketball, expect the Cardinal to fight tooth and nail for a spot in March Madness-- and if they make it, it would mark a return to the tournament after a two season absence.

We'll go ahead and predict a Stanford win over Miami in the first round—despite the 8 a.m. start time back home for the Cardinal. Head coach Kate Paye said after this weekend's dismantling of Clemson that the program's goal has been to get healthy, and play their best ball of the year in March. In their first game of the month they beat a likely tourney team by 35 points.

A second round matchup, if they advance, could also be interesting, as Notre Dame defeated the Cardinal 78-66 inside Maples at the beginning of February. Stanford would be coming off playing the previous day, but they could also be starting to find their stroke.

For now, we'll stick with them winning their first round matchup with Miami, with potentially more to come.

