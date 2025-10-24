Stanford vs. Miami Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
The Miami Hurricanes are coming off a home loss to the Louisville Cardinals, but are still ranked No. 9 in the nation as they host the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night.
Last week’s upset loss was Miami’s first of the season, and the Hurricanes had covered in four of their five wins as well.
On the flip side, Stanford is coming off a 20-13 win over Florida State as +17.5 point underdogs. However, the Cardinal have been horrid on the road this season.
Can the Hurricanes bounce back with a blowout win to cover on Saturday night?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.
Stanford vs. Miami Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Stanford +30.5 (-115)
- Miami -30.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Stanford: +3500
- Miami: -10000
Total
- 45.5 (Over -104/Under -118)
Stanford vs. Miami How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Stanford record: 3-4
- Miami record: 5-1
Stanford vs. Miami Key Player to Watch
Carson Beck, Quarterback, Miami
Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes floundered last week as the senior quarterback threw four interceptions and no touchdowns in a Friday night loss to Louisville. It was quite the disappointment for Beck, who threw four touchdown passes with no interceptions at Florida State the game prior.
But if there’s ever a game for Beck to get back on track, it’s against the Cardinal.
Stanford is one of just three teams in the country to allow over 300 passing yards per game this season. At 304.7 yards allowed per game, Beck should be able to bounce back at home in a big way.
Stanford vs. Miami Prediction and Pick
While Stanford has proven to be a formidable team at home with two outright wins as underdogs of +14 and +17.5, the Cardinal have yet to win on the road. In fact, Stanford has allowed 23, 27, 48, and 34 points in its four away games this season.
Miami saw its hopes for a perfect season come to an end last week against Louisville, but I can’t see Beck and the Hurricanes turning the ball over that many times again. They’ve been able to cover in four of their six games this season, including a 49-12 win over USF as -17.5 favorites.
This line is a bit high, but Stanford ranks poorly across the board in EPA on both offense and defense, while Miami has been terrific on both sides of the ball.
Pick: Miami -30.5 (-105)
