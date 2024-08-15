Stanford Cardinal in the WNBA
After a long hiatus to allow the women to play in the Paris Olympics, the WNBA season is ready to get back on track tonight with a trio of games. Let's take a look at how the former Stanford Cardinal women's basketball players are faring so far this season, along with when you can watch them next.
Nneka Ogwumike, F, Seattle Storm
Ogwumike is in her 13th WNBA season, and her first outside of the team that took her 1-1 in the 2012 Draft, the Los Angeles Sparks. Ogwumike signed on with the Seattle Storm back in February and is second on the team in scoring (17.4 per night), second in total rebounds per game with 7.7, and third in assists with 2.7. The Storm are 17-8 on the year right now, following a rough 11-29 campaign a season ago. They are currently tied with the Minnesota Lynx for the best record in the West. Both teams are just a half-game up on the two-time defending champs, the Las Vegas Aces.
The Storm will tip-off the second part of their season on Friday, August 16 at 4:30 p.m. against the Atlanta Dream (7-17). The game will be available either via league pass, or on ION.
Kiana Williams, G, Seattle Storm
Williams, 25, was selected by the Storm in the second round of the 2021 Draft, but her road to this roster hasn't been so simple. She signed a multi-year deal with Seattle that April, but was waived by the team in late June, signed a seven-day contract in July, signed with with the Phoenix Mercury in early 2022, was waived again, signed by Seattle, released by Seattle, signed a seven-day with the Connecticut Sun, ended up in camp the following season with the Minnesota Lynx, was waived, then ultimately wound up back with Seattle.
Williams has played in 13 games this season and is averaging 3.5 minutes per. She is still listed on the Storm's roster page, so she should also be in action alongside Ogwumike on Friday.
Lexie Hull, G, Indiana Fever
Hull was drafted by the Fever in 2022 as the sixth overall selection, and after starting 25 games for Indiana last season, she has been in the starting five just once this year with the addition of Caitlin Clark to the roster. Hull is still seeing some time on the court, however, averaging 13.3 minutes per along with 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds. The Fever rank third in the East, but seventh overall at 11-15. They haven't made the playoffs in seven years, but they currently hold a three game lead over Atlanta, while being tied with Chicago for the final two playoff spots.
Indiana will take on the Phoenix Mercury (13-12) on Friday, August 16 at 4:30 p.m. This game will also be available via league pass or on ION.
Haley Jones, F/G, Atlanta Dream
Jones was selected by the Atlanta Dream, also sixth overall, but in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She has started every game with the Dream this season, 24 in all, and is seeing 24.1 minutes on the court a night while averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 turnovers. The Dream entered the break on a cold streak, going 1-9 in their last ten, dropping their record on the year to 7-17. The Dream rank ninth overall, and three games back of the Chicago Sky (10-14).
The Dream will be in action on Friday against the Seattle Storm at 4:30.
Alanna Smith, F, Minnesota Lynx
Smith returns to the court after helping lead the Australian women's team to a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics. She was originally selected by the Mercury in the 2019 Draft, eighth overall, and after that contract was up she signed a camp contract with the Fever, only to be waived in late May of '22. She was picked up by the Chicago Sky the following February where she got a chance to start, and ended up having a career year. Smith finished third in the WNBA's Most Improved Player voting after the season.
This past off-season she signed on with the Minnesota Lynx and is improving on the gains she made last season, averaging 11.5 points per game, shooting 43.6% from three, and just hanging around the top of the Lynx leaderboard in every statistical category.
The Lynx are 17-8 this season, third in the league. They're 1.5 back of Connecticut for the second seed, are tied with Seattle for third and fourth, with both squads just a half-game up on Las Vegas, who currently slot fifth.
Minnesota will begin their post-break play on Thursday, August 15 at 5 p.m. against the Washington Mystics (6-19), who are currently tied for the worst record in the league. The game will be televised on ESPN 3.
Karlie Samuelson, G, Washington Mystics
Samuelson went un-drafted in 2017 and ultimately ended up signing a deal with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2017. She most recently signed a two-year deal with the Washington Mystics on Feb. 1 after appearing in 76 games with the Los Angeles Sparks (2023, 2021, 2019, 2018), Phoenix Mercury (2022), Seattle Storm (2021) and Dallas Wings (2019).
Last season Samuelson received her first regular playing time, averaging 26.1 minutes per contest, and putting up 7.7 points per game. This year both of those averages have inched up, with the guard receiving 29.1 minutes and putting up 9.9 points. She has attempted 25 free throws this season and has made every single one. 13 other players haven't missed a free throw this year, but the next-highest perfect total is 13.
The Mystics are tied with the Dallas Wings for the worst record in the WNBA at 6-19. With 15 games left in the season, and a 4.5 game deficit to overcome, it's not impossible that either team could make the postseason, but the odds are not likely. The four teams that do not qualify for the playoffs are placed into a draft lottery, taking into account the last two season's records. It is not known at this time how the expansion Golden State Valkyries will fit into the draft.
The Mystics will take on the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday, August 15 at 5 p.m. on ESPN 3.
Cameron Brink, F, Los Angeles Sparks
Cameron Brink suffered a torn ACL in June and will be out for the rest of the season.