Is Cameron Brink Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mystics vs. Sparks)
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink has not played in the 2025 season as she recovers from a torn ACL that she suffered in the 2024 campaign.
While Brink has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Washington Mystics, Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts recently provided a positive update for the second-year forward. It appears that Brink could return to the lineup before the end of the month.
Tuesday is the Sparks' final game before the All-Star break, but that could mean that Brink's return is on the horizon. Los Angeles only has four games in July after the break.
Last season, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game as a rookie. The former No. 2 overall pick has been missed in the 2025 season, as the Sparks are one of the worst defensive teams in the WNBA without her protecting the paint.
Hopefully, a return from Brink in the near future will help the Sparks get back into playoff contention in the 2025 season.
On Tuesday night with Brink out, the Sparks are set as one-point favorites at home in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. However, Los Angeles has struggled at home this season, winning just two of its 10 games. It'll aim to turn things around -- without Brink -- on Tuesday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.