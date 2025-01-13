Stanford Women's Basketball Continues Slide Against NC State
The struggles of being in a new conference continue for the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball program (9-7, 1-4 ACC). NC State, a team that is a season removed from a Final Four appearance, proved once again that it can be the big bullies in the ACC.
The Cardinal, who have struggled to truly find their footing in the ACC, hosted the Wolfpack on Sunday in what was a big test. Unfortunately for them, a dominant second half from NC State led to Stanford losing 81-67 to stumble even further down in the conference standings.
It was a good start early on for the Cardinal, as they led by six points at one point in the game. However, after being up 26-25, NC State got hot and proceeded to go on a 9-0 run that led to a Wolfpack takeover.
Coming out of halftime with major momentum, the third quarter saw the Wolfpack put the game virtually out of reach, outscoring the Cardinal 34-15, and shooting 65% during that span with 50% shooting from three. Stanford's defense also saw no luck, with the Wolfpack doing a good job of not turning the ball over. By the time the third quarter was over, Stanford was trailing 68-43.
The Cardinal however, did not go down without a fight and managed to cut a 27 point deficit down to 14. Stanford's Chloe Clardy, who dropped a career high of 17 points in the game, scored eight points in the final quarter and was instrumental in helping Stanford chip away at NC State's big lead.
Unfortunately, the big third quarter by the Wolfpack meant that the game was too far out of reach for the Cardinal to pull off the comeback. For the day, Stanford turned over the ball 18 times was outscored 23-6 on turnovers. In picking up the loss, it marks the first time this season that Stanford has lost at home and snaps a 12-game home winning streak.
Other notables for Stanford include Nunu Agara (14 points and 10 rebounds mark her sixth double-double of the season), Elena Bosgana (14 points, six rebounds) and Shay Ijiwoye (eight points in 33 minutes- a career best).
Getting ready to go back out on the road, the Cardinal will next face Wake Forest in North Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 16. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. (PT) however, no TV information has been provided. Having already surpassed their loss total from all of last season, the Cardinal may now be facing an uphill battle to make the NCAA tournament, but with plenty of time still remaining on the season, anything is possible.
