Stanford Women's Basketball Releases ACC Schedule for 2025-26
Fall sports may be the main focus on Stanford's campus right now, but that does not mean that it is too early to look ahead to the future. Coming off of a rough season in their first campaign in the ACC, missing the NCAA tournament for the first time in nearly 40 years, the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball program is gearing up for a resurgent season in 2025-26.
A couple months before the new season tips off, the Cardinal's ACC schedule for the upcoming season has been revealed.
Featuring some top tier matchups, including games against North Carolina, Duke and Notre Dame, the Cardinal will be tested in many ways this season.
But with a new-look roster that features multiple five-star recruits, the program is in the mix to potentially win the conference. Below is the full schedule of ACC games for Stanford. Tip-off times will be revealed at a later date.
12-14: vs. Cal
1-1: at NC State
1-4: at North Carolina
1-8: vs. Wake Forest
1-11: vs. Duke
1-15: at Boston College
1-18: at Syracuse
1-25: at Cal
1-29: vs. Louisville
2-1: vs. Notre Dame
2-5: at Pittsburgh
2-8: at Georgia Tech
2-12: vs. Virginia Tech
2-15: vs. Virginia
2-19: at Miami
2-22: at Florida State
2-26: vs. SMU
3-1: vs. Clemson
At first glance, one game that needs to be circled at home is on January 11 when Stanford welcomes Duke and the No. 5 ranked WNBA prospect, Ashlon Jackson. Her defense could cause some issues for the Cardinal if they're still looking to find their groove at that point in the season.
Last season, Stanford's struggles could be attributed to a variety of factors. Not only did legendary head coach Tara VanDerveer retire, but two key players departed either for the WNBA (Cameron Brink) or the transfer portal (Kiki Iriafen), and left the Cardinal to figure out who their big-name players would end up being.
Nunu Agara answered that call, and is now seen as a potential breakout player for the 2025-26 campaign.
But this season, a year of experience in the ACC combined with the addition of numerous stars such as five-star recruits Lara Somfai, Alex Eschmeyer and Hailee Swain should instill confidence that Stanford basketball is back to being a national powerhouse.
But first, the Cardinal will need to play through their grueling ACC schedule and prove that they have what it takes to not only win the conference, but beat some of the nation's top teams—with a lot of those programs having championship aspirations themselves.