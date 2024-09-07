Stanford Women's Basketball Reveals Non-Conference Schedule Ahead of 2024-25 Season
Football season may be at the forefront of everybody’s mind, but with fall in full swing, that means that basketball season is right around the corner as Stanford Women’s Basketball begins to look ahead at the preseason in preparation for the start of games in late October. And now that the season is officially less than two months away, the schedule has started to release with Stanford announcing its 2024-25 non-conference games earlier this week.
The schedule, which includes games against Gonzaga and Washington State, will feature eight games at Maples Pavilion, with the Cardinal playing seven out of their eight games in November at home.
Prior to the full release, three games had already been announced–-Nov. 17 at Indiana, Dec. 5 at LSU and Dec. 20 vs. Ohio State at Chase Center, while tip times and the channel in which all the games will be shown are set to be announced at a later date.
This season will mark this first year in nearly 30 years that Tara VanDerveer will not be the head coach (VanDerveer took 1995-96 off to focus on coaching the Olympic team), with longtime assistant Kate Paye taking over the reigns this season, looking to continue the success shown by Stanford over the years. Going 30-6 last season, Stanford will return two starters and nine players total while also adding newcomers such as Harper Peterson, Kennedy Umeh and Shay Ijiwoye.
The full schedule announced so far is as follows:
Oct. 30 vs. Cal State LA (preseason)- Maples Pavilion
Nov. 4 vs. Le Moyne- Maples Pavilion
Nov. 7 vs. Washington State- Maples Pavilion
Nov. 10 vs. Gonzaga- Maples Pavilion
Nov. 13 vs. UC Davis- Maples Pavilion
Nov. 17 at. Indiana- Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
Nov. 22 vs. Morgan State- Maples Pavilion
Nov. 25 vs. Cal Poly- Maples Pavilion
Nov. 29 vs. UC San Diego- Maples Pavilion
Dec. 5 at LSU (SEC-ACC Challenge)- Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Dec. 16 vs. UTSA- Maples Pavilion
Dec. 20 vs. Ohio State (Invisalign Bay Area Women’s Classic)- Chase Center