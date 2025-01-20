Stanford Women's Basketball Stumbles on the Road Against No. 16 Duke
Game two of the road trip did not go according to plan for the Stanford Cardinal (10-8, 2-5 ACC). They knew it would be a tough game, with No. 16 Duke being the team on the other side, but on Sunday morning in Durham, North Carolina the Cardinal saw what the Blue Devils were truly made of, falling 74-49.
Cardinal star Nunu Agara continued her strong season, finishing the day with 15 points and 10 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the campaign, but Duke's electric offense took over the game and never looked back.
At one point in the second quarter, the Cardinal were down by only one point, but a 14-0 run by Duke caused the Cardinal to fall behind 32-17. Despite Courtney Ogden and Chloe Clardy putting forth strong efforts to mitigate the damage, Duke ended the first half on an 11-0 run to take a 43-21 lead into halftime.
Coupled with the Blue Devils going on their first half runs, the Cardinal also struggled mightily offensively in the second quarter, shooting only 3-for-12 from the field while committing seven turnovers.
The third quarter proved to be even more of a struggle for Stanford, who were down by as many as 25 points, but went on a 14-3 run to close the gap to only 14. With Agara and Ogden taking over, Kennedy Umeh than started to score some points with Shay Ijiwoye also starting to heat up. The freshman made a layup and a three pointer to cut the Stanford deficit to only 59-45.
However, all Duke needed was a timeout to regroup, as it was able to finish the game strong, only allowing Stanford to score four more points for the rest of the game.
Agara's big game was just the start of the underclassmen takeover, as the Cardinal underclassmen combined to score 44 of the 49 points that Stanford scored. Ijiwoye and Ogden each dropped eight points with Clardy scoring seven and Ogden scoring six.
With the loss, the Cardinal will now get the chance to return home for the first of three straight games, with Cal being next up on the docket. The game is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23 and will tip-off at 7 p.m.