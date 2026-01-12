Adrian Autry talks zone defense and his newest player before facing Florida St.

After falling short in its ACC opener against Clemson, the Orange have been all business in road wins over Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh who are a combined 1-6 in league play.

With another winless conference team in Florida State (7-9, 0-3) up next in a late game Tuesday night in the Dome (9:00 p.m. ET / ACC Network), Autry is expecting to see continued improvement with business-like precision in beating a team the 'Cuse is favored to defeat.

Syracuse's (Jim Boeheim's) famed zone defense is in the tool box to be used when necessary

The Orange have played an aggressive man defense most of the year, one that Autry and the coaching staff patiently installed in the new roster over the summer.

This past Saturday versus free-flowing Pitt, Autry broke out a zone defense in the 83-72 victory, an old, but new-to-this-season look with the 'Cuse leading most of the game, especially confounding to the Panthers in the first portion of the second half.

"We wanted to give them a different look," Autry said on Monday's ACC coaches call, also citing the need to shut down Pitt's second leading scorer Brandin Cummings, who finished with 29 points. "We wanted to disrupt their rhythm a little bit, and obviously we had a lead. We wanted to make them work harder, that's what went into it (the decision)."

And it is something for opposing coaches to keep in mind in future game-specific situations.

Syracuse on Sunday officially added a 15th player to its roster

"At forward...a 6-foot-5 freshman from Opa Locka...Florida...number 6...Calvin Russell the third."

Well, with a starting five that has been established since the preseason, longtime Dome public address announcer Michael Veley will not have the benefit of a starting lineup introduction of the Orange's latest addition to the roster, as Russell begins practicing and suiting up as per pre-enrollment conversations between the 5-star wide receiver, Fran Brown, and Autry evolved over his recruitment.

"Calvin was a guy that we had identified early (in his high school career) before he really excelled in football," Autry said Monday. "I know he played basketball as a ninth and 10th grader so we were familiar with the name."

Russell, listed as 6'5" / 195 lbs. on the 'Cuse basketball roster, went the football-only route his junior and senior years at Miami Northwestern, turning into the most prolific recruit for SU football, ranking wise, in the 2000s.

"Football is first," Autry made clear. "But him coming over to join us (basketball program) was a plus for us because he's a guy that can play, he could have played (hoops) at Div. I. Playing football, I really love that toughness mentality. We preach that over here as well. Hang our hat on toughness on the defensive side of the basketball."

