Busy Weekend for Syracuse Athletics

Syracuse men's and women's basketball, as well as men's and women's lacrosse are all in action this weekend.

Syracuse fans have missed watching their Orange play. Syracuse men's and women's basketball had games postponed this past week, but both programs are scheduled to return to action this weekend. In addition, the Syracuse men's and women's lacrosse programs both have their respective season openers. Here is a look at the full schedule, including other teams in action.

Note: All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Syracuse at Loyola - Saturday, February 20th at 12:00 p.m.

Broadcast: ESPN+

Preview: LINK

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Syracuse vs Notre Dame - Saturday, February 20th at 2:00 p.m.

Broadcast: ACC Network

Preview: LINK

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Syracuse at Virginia Tech - Sunday, February 21st at 12:00 p.m.

Broadcast: RSN

Preview: LINK

MEN'S LACROSSE

Syracuse vs Army - Sunday, February 21st at 12:00 p.m.

Broadcast: ACC Network

Preview: LINK

THE BEST OF THE REST

Track at Army - Saturday, February 20th

Softball at North Carolina - Saturday, February 20th at 11:00 a.m & 1:30 p.m. (ACC Network Xtra)

Women's Ice Hockey - vs LIU - Saturday, February 20th at 2:00 p.m.

Softball at North Carolina - Sunday, February 21st at 11:00 a.m. (ACC Network Xtra)

Tennis at Notre Dame - Sunday, February 21st at 12:00 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

