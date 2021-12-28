Five Takeaways: Syracuse 93 Brown 62

Syracuse played its first game in nearly three weeks Monday night, and picked up a blowout win over Brown. Here are five takeaways from the game.

1. Buddy Breaks Out of Slump

Buddy came into Monday's game three for his last 16 (19%) from beyond the arc. He went four for six in this one, and scored a game high 28 points. That is the Buddy Boeheim Syracuse needs in order to become a complete offensive team. When he is making shots like that, it opens things up for everyone else. This was extremely important for Syracuse, and for Buddy, especially after the pause.

2. Effort and Energy

To open the game, it was clear that the players were excited to be able to play again. Then rust showed for stretches of the first half. But the second half was a completely different story. There was extreme effort and energy on both ends of the floor for the entire second half. Players were hustling for rebounds, diving for loose balls, closing on shooters defensively and rotating in the zone. This team may not ever turn into a great defensive or rebounding team, but if they show effort like that, it goes a long way to minimizing clear weaknesses. Syracuse outrebounded Brown 25-15 in the second half and held the Bears to just 30.8% shooting.

3. Joe Girard

Another strong all around game for Syracuse's point guard. Girard finished with 15 points, was 3-5 from three point range, dished out seven assists and had five steals. On the season, he is averaging 15 points and five assists per game while shooting 51% from deep. Girard even had a terrific transition finish that showed more quickness and athleticism than I have seen from him this season. Yes he has a couple of head scratching turnovers seemingly every game. But Girard is a good basketball player and is having a strong season.

4. Bench

We saw some flashes from the bench in this game. Benny Williams scored six points, though he still had some lapses defensively. Jim Boeheim said after the game he's still learning but continues to work hard. It will click at some point. He hit a mid range jumper, had a nice play where he backed down a smaller defender and scored at the rim. Symir Torrence had seven assists off the bench. Frank Anselem gave Syracuse 11 solid minutes with two points, five rebounds and a block. Encouraging signs for the Orange.

5. A Couple of Cool Moments

First, Bourama Sidibe got back on the court. He played only three minutes, recording one point and one rebound. But honestly, who thought he would actually play a single minute this season? I certainly didn't. Kudos to him for rehabbing, continuing to battle back, and being able to do that Monday night. I'm not sure he will be a significant contributor again, but at least he may make himself an option if he does not have another set back.

Second, senior walk-on Chris LaValle scored his first career points on a crazy shot. For those that do not know, his mom (a longtime administrative assistant for Jim Boeheim in the basketball office) passed away in 2017 from cancer. That was a cool moment, seeing him make that basket. After the game, LaValle tweeted, "I know my mom was with me tonight."

