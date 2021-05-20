How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards

Television, live stream, odds and more as the Pacers and Wizards battle for a spot in the playoffs.

Matchup: Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards

On the Line: The eight seed in the Eastern Conference NBA Playoffs.

Location: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern - Thursday, May 20th

Television/Stream: TNT (TNT App, Hulu Live, Sling, YouTube TV)

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Washington is favored by 3.0 points. Over/under is 237.5. MoneyLine is Washington -153, Indiana +135.

Season Series: The Wizards are 3-0 against the Pacers this season. The most recent game was a one point Washington win in overtime. The other two were 13 and eight point victories.

Indiana Coming In: The Indiana Pacers roster looks much different now than it did when the season began. Trades, injuries and other factors have led to the reliance on emerging players. One such player is Oshae Brissett, who signed two 10-day contracts before earning a three year deal. Once he was inserted into the starting lineup, Brissett has shined. He scored a career high 31 points in the regular season finale, and a game-high 23 in the play-in win over the Charlotte Hornets. Indiana is led by Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis. Brogdon averages 21.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. Sabonis averages 20.3 points, 12 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

Washington Coming In: The Wizards were one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference entering the play-in game against the Boston Celtics. The Celtics, however, dominated the Wizards with an 18 point win. Walking triple-double Russell Westbrook was just 6-18 from the floor and 0-4 from beyond the arc. Bradley Beal was just 1-6 from three point range. If Washington is going to win, those two need to play much better.