Jim Boeheim talks about the change of leadership for Syracuse basketball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Jim Boeheim is used to having security guards follow him wherever he goes in public settings, both from his time as the Orange coach (SU's Department of Public Safety for home and away games), to now being escorted to and from arena media rooms to the court for his broadcast responsibilities for ESPN/ACC Network by either arena security or ESPN's Global Security staff.

On Wednesday afternoon at the Spectrum Center, we cut through the phalanx of black-shirted security folks to intercept the coach after one of his ESPN halftime "hits" to ask a few questions about the dismissal of Adrian Autry and his staff Wednesday, where SU could turn next, and how he enjoys being a parttime media member. (Answers were edited for length and clarity.)

The Juice Online: What is your reaction to Syracuse dismissing Adrian Autry?

Boeheim: "One of the issues with all of the coaches that have been fired (BC's Earl Grant, Georgia Tech's Damon Stoudamire and Autry) is NIL money has to be provided to give a coach a fair shot.

I think the thing with Adrian Autry and Syracuse is, his two best players (Donnie Freeman and J.J. Starling) had bad years, and even though the head coach is responsible, that's the facts. I think it's unfortunate, but that's reality (you have to win games)."

Where does Syracuse go from here?

Boeheim: "I don't know what they're going to do. I mean they're hiring a new chancellor (Mike Haynie), new AD, and a new basketball coach so those things are all important (go hand-in-hand and in that order)."

How do you like your broadcasting career and this week at the ACC Tournament?

Boeheim: "I've enjoyed it, I think it's fun. I did a bunch of games this year, (and) the studio. It's fun, and it's good to have something to do when you get old (a broad smile on his face)."

And finally, a message to Syracuse basketball fans - keep the faith (no NCAA Tourney appearances in five years) and patience?

Boeheim: "We're going to be alright. Syracuse will be back. There will be a transition period here, but if you get the resources that you need to have, (simply put) Syracuse will win."

As he is still a university employee serving in the role as a Special Assistant to the AD, in this case the retiring-on-July 1st John Wildhack, Boeheim simply did not want to tip his hand any further on Wednesday regarding the school's choice as the new AD, his new boss, or the direction of the head coaching search, other than to indicate several specific candidates have been targeted.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

For more discussion on Syracuse athletics, visit our free Syracuse Orange discussion forum.



