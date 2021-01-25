New Faces: Syracuse women’s basketball Class of 2021 edition
Future Syracuse basketball sniper Julianna Walker is on pace to break every scoring record in the state of Washington; A state that has seen the likes of players such as Louisville freshman sensation Hailey Van Lith and the state’s all-time leading scorer Jenifer Stinson.
Walker is a 5-foot-6 combo guard who is most known for her ability to light up the scoreboard in a hurry and with range on the court. To quote the great Stephen A. Smith, she is “literally a threat from the moment (she) walks past mid-court.” Smith was alluding to the great Steph Curry in the quote, but if the shoe fits …
Get to know me: JULIANNA aka JUELZ✨🏀🧡
1. Favorite food: Jack Daniel wings from TGIF🍗
2. Favorite color: Lavender 💜
3. Favorite sport other than basketball: Football🏈
4. Favorite NBA, NFL, and WNBA team: Golden State, Seahawks, and Seattle Storm💛💙💚💛
5. Favorite non-sports-related hobby: Baking🍪
6. Favorite athlete of all time and currently: Michael Jordan/Sue bird and Steph Curry/ Damian Lillard 🤩
7. If you could have dinner with any three people, dead or alive, who could they be: Beyoncé, Kobe, and Kevin Hart🥳
8. Pre-game music selection: Drake/Chris Brown🎧
9. Hidden talent: Can secretly sing🤫😂
10. Favorite movie: "Love & Basketball" 🥰
11. What have you been doing to stay healthy during the pandemic: Just doing a lot of home workouts and always wearing my mask, washing my hands a lot. I also have been practicing and traveling with my AAU team whenever we can. I’ve just been staying ready so I don’t have to get ready.🧡