New Faces: Syracuse women’s basketball Class of 2021 edition

Get to know future Orange Julianna Walker in the latest version of 'New Faces'.

Future Syracuse basketball sniper Julianna Walker is on pace to break every scoring record in the state of Washington; A state that has seen the likes of players such as Louisville freshman sensation Hailey Van Lith and the state’s all-time leading scorer Jenifer Stinson.

Walker is a 5-foot-6 combo guard who is most known for her ability to light up the scoreboard in a hurry and with range on the court. To quote the great Stephen A. Smith, she is “literally a threat from the moment (she) walks past mid-court.” Smith was alluding to the great Steph Curry in the quote, but if the shoe fits …

Get to know me: JULIANNA aka JUELZ✨🏀🧡

1. Favorite food: Jack Daniel wings from TGIF🍗

2. Favorite color: Lavender 💜

3. Favorite sport other than basketball: Football🏈

4. Favorite NBA, NFL, and WNBA team: Golden State, Seahawks, and Seattle Storm💛💙💚💛

5. Favorite non-sports-related hobby: Baking🍪

6. Favorite athlete of all time and currently: Michael Jordan/Sue bird and Steph Curry/ Damian Lillard 🤩

7. If you could have dinner with any three people, dead or alive, who could they be: Beyoncé, Kobe, and Kevin Hart🥳

8. Pre-game music selection: Drake/Chris Brown🎧

9. Hidden talent: Can secretly sing🤫😂

10. Favorite movie: "Love & Basketball" 🥰

11. What have you been doing to stay healthy during the pandemic: Just doing a lot of home workouts and always wearing my mask, washing my hands a lot. I also have been practicing and traveling with my AAU team whenever we can. I’ve just been staying ready so I don’t have to get ready.🧡