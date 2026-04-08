Two players from Syracuse’s 2025-26 team announce returns to Syracuse

Syracuse will return its top two freshmen from the 2025-26 season to pair with new head coach Gerry McNamara.

In an Instagram post titled “The Right Way,” freshman guard Kiyan Anthony posted a graphic of him in a Syracuse uniform with the words “I’m back.” On Wednesday, the Syracuse men’s basketball feed on social media posted a similar graphic of freshman forward Sadiq White with the same “I’m back” phrase.

They are the latest roster additions for McNamara, who was named head coach following the dismissal of Adrian Autry in March.

During his introductory press conference, McNamara mentioned the need to retain some of the talent from last year’s team.

“The cupboard ain’t bare here guys,” McNamara said. “I watched this group, there’s some talent with this roster.”

The Anthony File

Anthony, the son of legendary Syracuse forward Carmelo Anthony, had an up-and-down rookie campaign with the Orange. He appeared in 29 games averaging 8.0 points in 18.7 minutes. But he was also benched in a February loss to Virginia, and missed his final two games of the season due to injury.

Anthony was a four-star recruit coming out of Glen Head (NY) Long Island Lutheran, and the No. 32 overall prospect in his class. He selected the Orange over offers from Arizona State, Illinois, Florida State and USC, among others.

The White File

His classmate, White, also showed signs of improvement, but also typical freshman struggles. White appeared in 31 games and averaged 15.1 minutes, 6.1 points and 3.3 rebounds.

As a prospect, White was the No. 30 overall recruit in the 2025 class and rated four stars by 247Sports. His offer sheet included over a dozen schools, with Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee and Texas among the schools pursuing him.

Both are expected to play a much larger role in McNamara’s first season as head coach.

McNamara has been busy

Other incoming players include Siena transfers Tasman Goodrick and Gavin Doty, and international forward Mark Morano Mahmutovic.

McNamara has also filled out his staff, announcing the hiring of assistant coaches Arinze Onuaku, Jamal Brunt, Ben Lee and Ryan Daly.

McNamara, a former SU coach and player, returned to Syracuse following two seasons leading Siena. In his second season, he led the Saints to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010, and his 16th-seeded team nearly upset No. 1 Duke in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.