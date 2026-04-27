Syracuse basketball lands another transfer that had been expected for several weeks

He is an intriguing player, one whom many in Orange Nation have been speculating about arriving into the program since McNamara was first named the new SU coach in late March.

Following former Siena guard Gavin Doty and big man Tasman Goodrick, who both made their commitments to transfer to the 'Cuse earlier in the month, along with incoming frosh Ryan Moesch who switched up his commitment from Siena to SU, it seemed like just a matter of time before Francis Folefac followed suit.

Folefac, who also visited Georgia Tech in the transfer portal process, officially made his Orange-flavored transfer commitment known Monday on social media, to a likely collective cheer from the aforementioned fanbase.

The 2026-27 'Cuse roster, now 11 deep, gets added help in the frontcourt

With Sadiq White's return for his sophomore year, plus the uncovering of international players Mark Morano Mahmutovic ("3M") of Slovenia and Abdramane Siby from Mali, and Goodrick's transfer, Folefac now brings his inside-the-paint-plus versatility to the big man group.

Folefac was an unanimous MAAC All-Rookie Team selection under the tutelage of McNamara and new SU assistant and former 'Cuse standout Arinze Onuaku last season, stepping into the starting lineup after an injury to Goodrick in late December.

With an inside scoring game (11.3 ppg), strong rebounding and aggressiveness, Folefac is also versatile as he demonstrated in Siena's near upset of Duke in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament. He shot nearly 50%, including 2-of-4 beyond the arc, on route to finishing with a strong18 points, seven rebounds, and two assists on as big a college hoops stage as possible.

Folefac also matched-up competitively on defense (G-Mac's passion) against college hoops player of the year Cameron Boozer in that game.

As of Folefac's announcement, and excluding walk-ons, here is the known 2026-27 Syracuse basketball roster (in alphabetical order):

Kiyan Anthony - Sophomore Guard

Gavin Doty - Junior Guard

Garway Dual - Senior Guard

Francis Folefac - Sophomore Forward

Tasman Goodrick - Senior Forward/Center

Mark Morano Mahmutovic - Freshman Guard/Forward

Ryan Moesch - Freshman Guard

Abdramane Siby - Freshman Center

Adien Tobiason - Junior Guard

Sadiq White - Sophomore Forward

Luke Wilson - Redshirt Junior Center

While the transfer portal closed on April 21 after the first year of a shortened two week window for players to submit their transfer requests, there is no specific, mandated timeline, other than what is required to academically enroll at the new school, for players to announce their new school destination.

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